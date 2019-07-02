3D Mapping & Modeling in 2019: Insights Into & Future of the Market to 2024

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D mapping and modeling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024.



3D modeling is one of the fastest growing design solutions used in a variety of industries for simulating, visualizing, and rendering graphic designs. For instance, Building Information Modeling (BIM), a 3D model-based process, is being adopted in numerous regions as it provides architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals the tools and understanding to effectively plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure activities.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global 3D mapping and modeling market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Trends



The demand for 3D mapping and modeling solutions has escalated particularly in the defense, military and aerospace sectors. These systems help to improve geospatial intelligence and enhance situational awareness across domains for continuous monitoring and surveillance programs, crisis intervention activities and broad area mapping.



3D mapping technology helps in analyzing ventilation, visibility and sunlight distribution between buildings. It also provides the shapes and dimensions of landscape features and architecture of an area and allows easy handling of massive data. Owing to these features, this technology is rapidly gaining traction in topographic mapping and for the development of smart cities.



The leading organizations are now focusing on product innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions to increase their profitability and expand market presence. For instance, Trimble, a US-based developer of positioning products, has acquired Network Mapping Group Limited to provide high-value data modeling and 3D visualization services for the utility industry.



With the rising number of driverless cars, metros and other transport systems, the adoption of 3D mapping is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the need for custom-designed maps and open source routing engines for navigation.



The increasing use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games and movies; advancements in 3D scanners and sensors; and the advent of 3D-enabled display devices are some of the other major growth-inducing factors.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Component

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 3D Mapping

6.2 3D Modeling



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Projection Mapping

7.2 Texture Mapping

7.3 Maps and Navigation

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Construction Industry

8.2 Transportation Industry

8.3 Automobile Industry

8.4 Entertainment Industry

8.5 Healthcare Industry

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Vricon

14.3.2 Airbus

14.3.3 Autodesk

14.3.4 Bentley Systems

14.3.5 Alphabet

14.3.6 Trimble

14.3.7 Intermap Technologies

14.3.8 Esri

14.3.9 CyberCity 3D

14.3.10 Topcon

14.3.11 Dassault Systemes

14.3.12 Adobe

14.3.13 Pix4D

14.3.14 Pixologic Inc.

14.3.15 Flight Evolved

14.3.16 MAXON

14.3.17 Onionlab

14.3.18 The Foundry Visionmongers

14.3.19 Mitsubishi Electric

14.3.20 Apple



