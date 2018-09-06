3D Printing Revolutionizing the Medical Device Manufacturing Markets: The Next Technology Frontier in the Healthcare Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Printing Revolutionizing Medical Device Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare 3D printing is the next technology frontier in the healthcare industry. This field has shown its potential in recent years and remains as biggest breakthrough in healthcare industry. Slowly 3D printing will be evolved into a mainstream medical practice. Several types of 3D printing solutions have been created to benefit patients across various medical applications. The research service sheds light on various 3D printing technologies that are currently available and associated materials that can be used for various medical applications.

This report is important for strategies that can be implemented by the market participants to address the currently available industry challenges. The analysis would be helpful for the new entrants and established market players to create value chain that enables the production of 3D printed medical devices with great efficiency at affordable costs.







3D printing is revolutionary in serving the huge demand or requirement for varied types of organs globally. 3D printing is a wave for the advancement of healthcare industry by providing various medical devices or organ for various applications and affordable prices. Opportunities will open up for various medical application due to the customizability in design and size of the medical device. 3D printing has proved to have immense applications in personalized healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



1.1 Scope of the Research



1.2 Research Methodology







2. Technology Snapshot and Trends



2.1 3D Printing in Healthcare Overview



2.2 3D Printing Healthcare Segmentation and Key Companies



2.3 Healthcare 3D Printing Market Segmentation, Drivers, and Restraints



2.4 3D Printing Processes and their Healthcare Applications, 2018, Global



2.5 3D Printing Materials and their Current Usage in Healthcare







3. Value Chain Analysis in Healthcare 3D Printing



3.1 Supply Chain Model for Printing Internal and External Medical Devices



3.2 Value Chain Structure in Healthcare 3D Printing



3.3 Key Constraints that Need to be Considered while Developing the Value Chain Structure



3.4 Typical Workflow of 3D Printing in Healthcare







4. Limitations of 3D Printing in Healthcare



4.1 Need for Faster Processing of 3D Objects with High Precision



4.2 Rapid Emergence of Technology Creates Major Challenges







5. Future Research Direction in Healthcare 3D Printing



5.1 Increased Mechanical Stability of Implant Without Cracks and Residuals



5.2 Need for Developing Novel Biomaterials that Eliminate Post-processing Steps



5.3 Need for Developing Stimuli Responsive Surgical models







6. Emerging 3D Printing Applications in Healthcare



6.1 Developing Biocompatible Nanotechnologies Using 3D Printing



6.2 In-vitro Regeneration of Patient Specific 3D Printed Cartilage Ear



6.3 3D Printing of Vasculature or Capillaries on Tissues and Organs



6.4 3D Printing of Tumor Models to Understand Cancer



6.5 3D Printed Heart Coated with Stretchable Electronics



6.6 3D Printed Immobilization System and Electrical Stimulated Bone Healing



6.7 3D Printing of Entire Human Skull



6.8 3D Printed Fully Functional Human Skin







7. Intellectual Property Landscape and Analysis



7.1 Technology Summary – Healthcare 3D Printing



7.2 Healthcare 3D Printing – Regional IP Analysis, Global, 2003-2018



7.3 Healthcare 3D Printing – By Top Assignees, Global, 2003-2018



7.4 Healthcare 3D Printing – Key Classifications & Researchers, Global, 2003-2018



7.5 Patent Strength Analysis, Global, 2003-2018



7.6 Key Patents to Check







8. Industry Contacts





