3M sells LEAP III brand to DAC Technologies

For years, 3M's optical lens processing products have been recognized by optical labs worldwide as a benchmark for quality and performance. LEAP III edging pads offer premium slip resistance, keeping lenses firmly in place during edging.

As part of the sale of the LEAP III brand, 3M and DAC Technologies have entered into an exclusive supply agreement for 3M to supply DAC Technologies with the base component material from which LEAP III pads are made.

"DAC Technologies is a leader in the ophthalmic products space and is the right company to continue the legacy of the LEAP III brand," said Matt Berdahl, 3M optical products global business leader. "DAC Technologies' knowledge of and focus on the ophthalmic market and its customers will allow the LEAP III brand to thrive and reach its potential in the market."

With over 40 years of experience converting blocking pads at their factory outside Dallas, complimented by a network of strategically located warehouses and distributors throughout the world – DAC Technologies is ideally positioned to serve customers globally through local distribution channels.

"We are grateful for the strong partnership with 3M that we have enjoyed over many years and are excited to open the next chapter for both DAC and the LEAP III brand," said Will Daniels, President & CEO of DAC Technologies. "LEAP has long been the gold standard in edging pads, and we are committed to maintaining the same level of quality and performance that optical professionals all over the world count on every day."

