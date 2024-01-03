3M to unveil world's first self-charging protective communications headset at CES 2024

"This technology is a real game-changer," said Peter Berghamn, business director of 3M PELTOR. "3M is relentlessly focused on inventing for tomorrow and the advanced engineering and materials science woven into these headsets has created a perfect blend of performance, design, protection, and sustainability. With more than 70 years of experience in communications equipment, our 3M™ PELTOR™ brand has pushed to offer an ever-evolving range of product solutions to meet customers' needs."

3M partnered closely with Swedish tech company Exeger to optimize the Powerfoyle solar cells by using 3M's film technology. Exeger's manufacturing of Powerfoyle runs on 100% clean energy at its two Stockholm locations.

"I am extremely proud to see this world's first brought to market by 3M," said Giovanni Fili, CEO and founder of Exeger. "The environmental benefits of replacing single-use batteries alone will have a significant positive impact for the industry and help set a new standard in convenience and sustainability. 3M is one of the most influential brands in the world and has been an incredible partner for us in this journey."

In addition to light-harvesting capabilities, the 3M™ PELTOR™ WS™ ALERT™ XPV Headset includes many advanced features that allows workers to stay safe, connected and productive.

The headset can connect with Bluetooth technology enabled devices and offers a noise-cancelling microphone to enable easier and clearer conversations, even in noisy work environments.

The PTL (Push-to-Listen) feature allows you to hear your surroundings without removing your headset by pausing Bluetooth streaming and activating the ambient/environment microphones to listen to nearby colleagues and sounds.

Users can quickly adjust the settings using the headset's glove-friendly push buttons and receive voice confirmation of the changes without ever having to remove the hearing protection.

The headset comes with the 3M™ Connected Equipment app that allows you to adjust settings and monitor solar cell energy levels, as well as statistics from energy used. It is also partly produced with recycled plastics and electronics and supports Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates to help prolong the product lifetime.

Headsets are expected to be available for purchase in March 2024.

