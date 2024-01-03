3M to unveil world's first self-charging protective communications headset at CES 2024

News provided by

3M Company

03 Jan, 2024, 08:55 ET

  • Converts outdoor and indoor light into clean, continuous energy
  • Potential to eliminate the need for millions of single-use batteries every year
  • Allows for hands-free operation and seamless communication with co-workers on the jobsite

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, 3M will debut the world's first self-charging protective communications headset that converts outdoor and indoor light into clean electrical energy. The headset uses a patented solar cell technology called Powerfoyle™ that recharges a built-in lithium-ion battery and eliminates the need for single-use batteries. So, whether you are working outdoors in the sun or inside with artificial light, your headset will continuously charge.

"This technology is a real game-changer," said Peter Berghamn, business director of 3M PELTOR. "3M is relentlessly focused on inventing for tomorrow and the advanced engineering and materials science woven into these headsets has created a perfect blend of performance, design, protection, and sustainability. With more than 70 years of experience in communications equipment, our 3M™ PELTOR™ brand has pushed to offer an ever-evolving range of product solutions to meet customers' needs."

3M partnered closely with Swedish tech company Exeger to optimize the Powerfoyle solar cells by using 3M's film technology. Exeger's manufacturing of Powerfoyle runs on 100% clean energy at its two Stockholm locations.

"I am extremely proud to see this world's first brought to market by 3M," said Giovanni Fili, CEO and founder of Exeger. "The environmental benefits of replacing single-use batteries alone will have a significant positive impact for the industry and help set a new standard in convenience and sustainability. 3M is one of the most influential brands in the world and has been an incredible partner for us in this journey."

In addition to light-harvesting capabilities, the 3M™ PELTOR™ WS™ ALERT™ XPV Headset includes many advanced features that allows workers to stay safe, connected and productive.

The headset can connect with Bluetooth technology enabled devices and offers a noise-cancelling microphone to enable easier and clearer conversations, even in noisy work environments.

The PTL (Push-to-Listen) feature allows you to hear your surroundings without removing your headset by pausing Bluetooth streaming and activating the ambient/environment microphones to listen to nearby colleagues and sounds.

Users can quickly adjust the settings using the headset's glove-friendly push buttons and receive voice confirmation of the changes without ever having to remove the hearing protection.

The headset comes with the 3M™ Connected Equipment app that allows you to adjust settings and monitor solar cell energy levels, as well as statistics from energy used. It is also partly produced with recycled plastics and electronics and supports Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates to help prolong the product lifetime.

Headsets are expected to be available for purchase in March 2024.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

About Exeger

Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.

Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products – with the vision to touch the lives of a billion people by 2030.

SOURCE 3M Company

