3Pillar Recognized as a Leading Experience Designer by Forrester Research

FAIRFAX, Va., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 3Pillar Global, a global custom software and digital product development company, was named to a list of globally-recognized digital experience providers by Forrester, one of the world's top research and advisory firms.

Forrester analyzed more than 50 companies to develop its list and corresponding report, How To Select An Experience Design Provider, North America, 2018. The report details the qualities that customer experience professionals should assess when selecting a digital experience design partner. 3Pillar is included in Forrester's "convergent designers" category, which they define as services firms that help companies apply expert design practices to products, services, and spaces. The report also provides detailed overviews of the globe's top providers.

"Companies everywhere are trying to create products that are useful, desirable and useable, but they aren't sure how to do it," said Jessica Hall, Vice President of Product Strategy and Design for 3Pillar. "Great products aren't just built; they're designed. That's why more and more firms are looking for UX designers to help them understand their customers' needs and craft compelling experiences."

Forrester's announcement came just three months after the influential research firm included 3Pillar on its list of globally-recognized custom software development companies. 3Pillar is one of just seven firms to make both lists.

"Working with 3Pillar Global over the past 2 years has been vital to our design work," said Bob Shepard, Head of Product at ParkMobile. "From the outset, the developers and designers we partnered with worked hard to understand our company and grasp our unique challenges. The 3Pillar team is agile and experienced — and I'm thrilled that Forrester has recognized their work."

"3Pillar was an early believer in user experience design," said 3Pillar founder and CEO David DeWolf. "For years, we've been working with well-known brands like CARFAX and ParkMobile to improve their overall design and usability experience, so we're thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as one of the world's top providers."

