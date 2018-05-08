NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About 3PL



3PL providers are companies that offer outsourced logistics and supply chain management services to various end-user industries. 3PL service providers offer diverse services such as the management of transportation, warehousing, and the distribution of goods and products from manufacturing facilities to the point of sales.



Technavio's analysts forecast the 3PL market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the 3PL market in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



Technavio's report, 3PL Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• C.H. Robinson

• Expeditors

• J.B. Hunt

• United Parcel Service

• XPO Logistics



Market driver

• Cost reduction in industries achieved through 3PL services

Market challenge

• Shortage of skilled drivers resulting in higher lead time and operational cost

Market trend

• Introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



