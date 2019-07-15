$4.29 Bn Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Global Focus on Products, Applications, End Users, Region/Country Data 2019-2029

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Focus on Products, Applications, End Users, Region/Country Data (17 Region/Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at $1.51 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $4.29 billion by 2029. The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2019-2029, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying product market.

As the World Health Organization states, the global healthcare expenditure is on course to be an exorbitant $8.5 trillion in 2020, owing to an increasing economic burden of chronic diseases, which are estimated to constitute almost 43% of the global economic burden. Thus, the soaring demand for better treatment outcome is leading to an ascending need for preventive, precise healthcare and tailored medication.

The growth of the targeted medicine market over the last few years (2010-2017) has been colossal and has significantly contributed to giving rise to several parallel fields of study and possible healthcare implementations. The healthcare industry is trying to reduce the unnecessary healthcare expenditure by developing cost-effective products based on advancing technologies and novel treatment approaches.

One such approach is based on nucleic acid chemistry involving the formation of oligonucleotides, short DNA or RNA molecules, which are manufactured as single-stranded molecules with any user-specified sequence. This property makes them vital for artificial gene synthesis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and as molecular probes.



North America is the leading contributor in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market and contributed approximately 41.5% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period 2019-2029 and continue dominating the global market in 2029 as well. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period from 2019-2029. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 28.0% to the global market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period from 2019-2029.



Research Highlights:



The emergence of several advancements in the oligonucleotide industry, spear-headed by the insurgence of genomic research, has revolutionized health regimes by largely targeting chronic diseases that need to be addressed immediately. With rapid developments taking place at an escalating pace, the industry is consistently evolving to provide more precise care.

In 2018, synthesized oligonucleotides have been acknowledged as the major contributor in the global oligonucleotide synthesis product market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.47% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Research application is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period 2019-2029. However, the oligonucleotide synthesis market for diagnostics is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 11.29% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

DNA Oligonucleotide Therapies are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period 2019-2029, owing to the high number of antisense therapies being approved. However, the RNAi Oligonucleotide Therapies are anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 11.24% during the forecast period 2019-2029, owing to growing number of high throughput assays for research and diagnostic applications which has fueled the increasing demand for large numbers of standard RNA oligos by the drug industry

Danaher Corporation is currently the largest shareholder in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. This market dominance is attributed to the company's dedicated subsidiary (IDT), and its expansive product portfolio.



This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and enhancements, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, and trend analysis by segments, and growth share analysis by geographical regions. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire oligonucleotide synthesis market for 2018 and 2029.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 60 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report

What are the major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global oligonucleotide synthesis market?

How is each segment of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global oligonucleotide synthesis market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029? Which oligonucleotide product type is estimated to witness the most promising growth?

What are the key applications in global oligonucleotide synthesis market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the primary end users of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market? Which is the fastest growing end use segment in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major oligonucleotide manufacturer?

What is the scope of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East and Africa ? Which oligonucleotide application and end user type dominate these regions?

Key trends targeted in the report:

What are the emerging trends in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market? How are these trends affecting the adoption pattern?

How strong is the pipeline of oligonucleotides at present?

Which applications are anticipated to grow through the current forecast period?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the gaps in regularizing optimum oligonucleotides adoption in regular healthcare therapeutic routines? How are these gaps being tackled?

Companies Mentioned



ATDBio Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Biolegio B.V.

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

GenScript Biotech Corp

General Electric Company

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

LGC Limited

Merck KGaA

Microsynth AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

