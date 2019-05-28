$4.5 Bn 3D Printing Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2024
May 28, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Materials Market by Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Construction), Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), Technology, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D printing materials market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 25% between 2019 and 2024.
3D printing materials are used in different industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare.
Metal 3D printing materials are projected to register a higher CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024
Metals materials are highly useful in manufacturing components for the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. 3D printing metal materials have been further segmented into titanium, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, and others (such as cobalt chrome, copper, silver, gold, and bronze). 3D printing metal materials offer various characteristics, such as lightweight, excellent temperature resistance, and heat resistance. Metals are the fastest-growing type of 3D printing material owing to high demand from the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Metals are available in different g color grades and majorly consumed in the powder form. Moreover, precious metals, such as gold and silver, are normally preferred for manufacturing jewelry.
The market in the automotive end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024
The automotive industry is lucrative for 3D printing metals. 3D printing materials are used in making various auto parts and components in the automotive industry, such as engine parts, gears, front and backlight covers, chassis, front lids, fenders, and doors. Major car manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc. (US) and BMW Group (Germany) are highly inclined toward using 3D printing for manufacturing automotive components.
The 3D printing materials market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024
APAC is the fastest-growing market and third major consumer of 3D printing materials, globally, owing to the industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the various industries, such as automotive, consumer goods, and construction. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major countries involved in 3D printing activities in APAC.
The 3D printing materials market comprises major manufacturers such as 3D System (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Royal DSM (Netherlands), The ExOne Company (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US), General Electric (US), EOS GMBH Electro-Optical Systems (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Sandvik AB (Sweden), and Hgans AB (Sweden).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 3D printing materials market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 3D Printing Materials Market
4.2 3D Printing Materials Market, By Type
4.3 3D Printing Materials Market, By Form
4.4 3D Printing Materials Market, By Technology
4.5 3D Printing Materials Market, By Application
4.6 3D Printing Materials Market, By End-Use Industry
4.7 3D Printing Materials Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries
5.1.1.2 Mass Customization
5.1.1.3 Government Initiatives to Support the Adoption of 3D Printing
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Material Costs
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Home Printing
5.1.3.2 Growing Demand From the Educational Sector
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 to Produce Low-Cost 3D Printing Materials
5.1.4.2 Reducing Lead Time
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
6.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry
6.4 Trends in Automotive Industry
7 3D Printing Materials Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plastic
7.2.1 Plastic Materials are the Most Widely Used Type of 3D Printing Materials
7.3 Metal
7.3.1 APAC is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in 3D Printing Metal Materials Segment
7.4 Ceramic
7.4.1 Increasing Demand From the Healthcare Industry is Driving the Growth of 3D Printing Ceramic Materials Segment
7.5 Others
8 3D Printing Materials Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Filament
8.2.1 Filament Form to Register the Fastest Growth in the 3D Printing Materials Market
8.3 Powder
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Metal Materials is Responsible for the Growth of Powder Form
8.4 Liquid
8.4.1 Growing Consumption of Liquid Plastics Materials is Driving the Market
9 3D Printing Materials Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 FDM
9.2.1 FDM is the Most Widely Used 3D Printing Technology
9.3 SLS
9.3.1 Growing Consumption of Plastic Materials is Boosting the Demand for SLS Technology
9.4 SLA
9.4.1 SLA Was the First 3D Printing Technology Invented
9.5 DMLS
9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Metal Materials is Responsible for the Growing Adoption of DMLS
9.6 Others
10 3D Printing Materials Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Prototyping
10.2.1 Prototyping has Major Share in the Application Segment
10.3 Manufacturing
10.3.1 Surging Demand From Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries is Driving the Demand in Manufacturing Application
10.4 Others
11 3D Printing Materials Market, By End-Use Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aerospace & Defense
11.2.1 North America is Expected to Drive the 3D Printing Materials Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Healthcare is the Second-Largest Market in the 3D Printing Materials Market
11.4 Automotive
11.4.1 Automotive is the Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry in the 3D Printing Materials Market
11.5 Consumer Goods
11.5.1 High Demand From North America and Europe is Driving the Growth in the Consumer Goods Industry
11.6 Construction
11.6.1 North America is the Largest Market in the Construction Industry
11.7 Others
12 3D Printing Materials Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking
13.4 Market Ranking
13.5 Competitive Scenario
14 Company Profiles
14.1 3D Systems Corporation
14.2 Arkema S.A.
14.3 Royal Dsm N.V.
14.4 The Exone Company
14.5 Stratasys, Ltd.
14.6 General Electric
14.7 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
14.8 Materialise NV
14.9 Sandvik AB
14.10 Hgans AB
14.11 Evonik Industries AG
14.12 Other Key Players
14.12.1 Voxeljet AG
14.12.2 Markforged Inc.
14.12.3 SLM Solutions Group AG
14.12.4 Impossible Objects, Inc.
14.12.5 Lpw Technology Ltd.
14.12.6 Envisiontec, Inc.
14.12.7 Carbon
14.12.8 BASF New Business GmbH
14.12.9 ECO (ECO Industrial Co., Ltd)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55av0s
