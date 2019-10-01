$4.65 Bn Microlearning Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microlearning - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microlearning market accounted for $1.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Increasing demand for training deskless and mobile workers across industries, growing need for skills-based & result-oriented training among enterprises. However, lack of awareness of microlearning benefits is restricting the market growth.



Microlearning is a universal approach for skill based learning and education which deals with relatively small learning units. Micro learning trainings are best utilized at the point where a student will actually need the information, or when they are going to be most receptive to receiving that information.



Amongst Deployment Type, The on-premises microlearning solution is deployed on the server of the client organization. It enables enterprises to create, store, and deliver business-critical data and control access to training programs. The on-premises microlearning solution is used by enterprises in which the continuous availability of a learning system is significant for the business process outcome.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The increase in use of eLearning tools, growth in adoption of handheld devices, such as tablets and mobile phones, and technological advancements in learning methodologies have boosted the growth of the microlearning market in North America.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in global Microlearning market are



IBM

Cornerstone OnDemand

Saba Software

Trivantis

Bigtincan

Epignosis

Axonify

Neovation Learning Solutions

Mindtree

Qstream

Pryor Learning Solutions

SwissVBS

Count5

Sweetrush

Multiversity

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Microlearning Market, By Organization Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.3 Large Enterprises



6 Global Microlearning Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2 Consulting and Implementation



7 Global Microlearning Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-premises



8 Global Microlearning Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Hospitals

8.5 Other Applications



9 Global Microlearning Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing and Logistics

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.4 Retail

9.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7 Other End users

9.7.1 Media and Entertainment

9.7.2 Education

9.7.3 Energy and Utilities

9.7.4 Travel and Hospitality



10 Global Microlearning Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



