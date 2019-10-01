$4.65 Bn Microlearning Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microlearning - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microlearning market accounted for $1.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Increasing demand for training deskless and mobile workers across industries, growing need for skills-based & result-oriented training among enterprises. However, lack of awareness of microlearning benefits is restricting the market growth.
Microlearning is a universal approach for skill based learning and education which deals with relatively small learning units. Micro learning trainings are best utilized at the point where a student will actually need the information, or when they are going to be most receptive to receiving that information.
Amongst Deployment Type, The on-premises microlearning solution is deployed on the server of the client organization. It enables enterprises to create, store, and deliver business-critical data and control access to training programs. The on-premises microlearning solution is used by enterprises in which the continuous availability of a learning system is significant for the business process outcome.
By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The increase in use of eLearning tools, growth in adoption of handheld devices, such as tablets and mobile phones, and technological advancements in learning methodologies have boosted the growth of the microlearning market in North America.
Some of the key players in global Microlearning market are
- IBM
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Saba Software
- Trivantis
- Bigtincan
- Epignosis
- Axonify
- Neovation Learning Solutions
- Mindtree
- Qstream
- Pryor Learning Solutions
- SwissVBS
- Count5
- Sweetrush
- Multiversity
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Microlearning Market, By Organization Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.3 Large Enterprises
6 Global Microlearning Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2 Consulting and Implementation
7 Global Microlearning Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-premises
8 Global Microlearning Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Clinics
8.4 Hospitals
8.5 Other Applications
9 Global Microlearning Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing and Logistics
9.3 Telecom and IT
9.4 Retail
9.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.7 Other End users
9.7.1 Media and Entertainment
9.7.2 Education
9.7.3 Energy and Utilities
9.7.4 Travel and Hospitality
10 Global Microlearning Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
