$4.7 Billion DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

The global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market include the increasing Internet of Things (IoT) and cryptocurrency-focused DDoS threats, and rising awareness among enterprises about the changing threat landscape, and growing need to have a disaster recovery plan in place before DDoS attacks impact businesses to a great extent. Due to the advent of digitalization, increase in computational power of processors, and rise in the number of connected devices, the instances of cyberattacks have increased considerably in recent times.

With the advent of digitalization, increase in computational power of processors, and the increase in the number of connected devices, instances of cyber-attacks have increased considerably in recent times. Cyber-attackers are targeting networks, applications, endpoints, cloud, and data. DoS attack is focused on disrupting devices by draining the resources. DDoS attacks make use of a collection of a device to induce attacks on corporate enterprises and government organizations. DDoS attacks may be focused on network layer or the application layer.

Volumetric attacks aim at sending request packets to a victim's network, and these request packets might vary in size, ranging from 1 Gbps to 1 Tbps. Volumetric attacks, on the other hand, are focused on Domain Name System (DNS) amplification, Network Time Protocol (NTP)amplification, and open Character Generator (chargen) servers. Cyber-attackers widely use volumetric attacks, SYN flood attacks, NTP amplification attacks, hit-and-run attacks, browser-based bot attacks, and multi-target DDoS botnets.

These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions, to expand their footprint in the DDoS protection and mitigation market. Partnerships and new product launches have been adopted by most of the key players to cater to the needs of the global DDoS protection and mitigation market.



