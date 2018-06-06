$4.75 Billion Hernia Repair Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The hernia repair market is projected to reach USD 4.75 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the hernia repair market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.

The hernia mesh segment is further categorized on the basis of type and surgery. On the basis of type, this market is segmented into synthetic and biologic mesh. In 2018, the synthetic mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hernia mesh market. This large share can be attributed to the low cost of synthetic mesh in comparison to biologic mesh.

Based on surgery, the hernia mesh market is segmented into inguinal hernia, incisional/ventral hernia, femoral hernia, and umbilical hernia. Of these, the inguinal hernia segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high number of inguinal hernia repair surgeries performed worldwide every year.

The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures are the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack applicators. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment in the mesh fixators market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hernia Repair: Market Overview

4.2 Hernia Repair Market, By Product

4.3 Hernia Mesh Market, By Surgery Type and Region

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Hernia Repair Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Hernia Prevalence

5.2.1.2 Effectiveness of Mesh Repair

5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursement

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancement

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Mesh Repair and Availability of Less-Expensive Approaches

5.2.2.2 Long Waiting Times in Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players in Developed Markets

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Expertise in Laparoscopic Surgery



6 Hernia Repair Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mesh

6.2.1 Synthetic Mesh

6.2.2 Biologic Mesh

6.3 Mesh Fixators

6.3.1 Sutures

6.3.2 Tack Applicators

6.3.3 Glue Applicators



7 Hernia Mesh Market, By Surgery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inguinal Hernia

7.3 Incisional/Ventral Hernia

7.4 Umbilical Hernia

7.5 Femoral Hernia



8 Hernia Repair Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Hernia Repair Market Ranking, 2017

9.2.1 Key Players in the Hernia Repair Market

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Acquisitions (2015-2018)

9.3.2 Product Launches (2017-2018)

9.3.3 Expansions (2016)

9.3.4 Agreements (2015-2017)



10 Company Profile

10.1 Aspide Medical

10.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.3 Cook Medical (Part of Cook Group Inc.)

10.4 Cousin Biotech

10.5 C.R. Bard (A Becton, Dickinson and Company)

10.6 Covidien (Part of Medtronic)

10.7 Dipromed

10.8 Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

10.9 Feg Textiltechnik MBH

10.10 Herniamesh

10.11 Integra Lifesciences

10.12 Lifecell (Part of Allergan PLC)

10.13 Maquet Holding (Part of Getinge AB)

10.14 Transeasy Medical Tech

10.15 Via Surgical

10.16 W. L. Gore & Associates

