4,781.60 Million Barrels growth expected in Crude Oil Market | Rise in Global Demand for Oil to Drive growth | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Apr 13, 2021, 21:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global crude oil market is set to grow by 4,781.60 mn barrels during 2021-2025. However, the market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the foreast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. are some of the major market participants. Increasing upstream investments will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Crude Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Crude Oil Market is segmented as below:
- Production Area
- Onshore
- Offshore
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Crude Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the crude oil market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Crude Oil Market size
- Crude Oil Market trends
- Crude Oil Market industry analysis
The rise in global demand for oil is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Crude Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist crude oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the crude oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the crude oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crude oil market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Production area
- Market segments
- Comparison by Prodcution area
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Production area
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- ConocoPhillips Co.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA
- Qatar Petroleum
- Rosneft Oil Co.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company.
SOURCE Technavio
