$4 Billion Data Center Power Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2018-2023

The data center power market in the US is projected to generate revenues of more than $4 billion by 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing investments from colocation and cloud services providers on data center are propelling the growth of the data center power market in the US. The boost in investments added approximately 1GW of power in the US market during 2017. The colocation data center development contributed to around 80% in 2017, with major investments were made in the South Eastern and South Western Regions across states such as Virginia and Texas.

Hyperscale operators are investing in new projects that focus on states such as Iowa and Oregon. CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CoreSite Reality Corp, Facebook, Apple, Infomart, RagingWire Data Centers (NTT), and Equinix are the leading companies investing in projects across the US market. The emergence of lithium-ion UPS systems and fuel cell technology will revolutionize the data center market over the next few years. The players are also focusing on offering products that help improving efficiency, reducing cost, and providing modular solutions for reducing space in the facilities. Such product innovation will help vendors occupy a larger data center power market size in the US.



The development of flexible power infrastructure designs with redundant systems that are integrated as per the consumers' operation requirement for colocation facilities will boost the demand for these services in the US market. The growing adoption of high-performance infrastructure will increase the rack power density among all data centers in the US market.



Hyperscale data center operators such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services are the leading investors for renewable power projects across the US market. For instance, Mircosoft's green operation goals offer increase efficiency of existing facilities by up to 50% and achieving a PUE of 1.12.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Currency Conversion

5.4 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Rack Power Density

7.3 Lithium Ion vs VRLA Batteries



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing interest in green data center development

8.1.2 Growing demand for colocation, cloud, internet, and managed service providers

8.1.3 Growing adoption of modular/containerized/microdata centers

8.1.4 Growing construction of data centers in edge locations

8.1.5 YOY impact of market growth enablers

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increasing power outages and power consumption by data centers

8.2.2 Growing market consolidation initiatives

8.2.3 Increased carbon emissions from data centers

8.2.4 YOY impact of market growth restraints

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Interest to procure renewable energy sources for data centers

8.3.2 Growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells in data centers

8.3.3 Use of automation management and artificial intelligence in data centers

8.3.4 Adoption of Diesel-Rotary UPS (DRUPS) systems

8.3.5 YOY impact of market opportunities & trends



9 Data Center Power Market in US

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 Data Center Power Market in US by Infrastructure

10.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

10.2 Generators

10.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

10.4 Rack Power Distribution Units(PDU)

10.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure



11 Data Center Power Market in US by Tier Standards

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Tier 1 & Tier 2

11.2.1 Market overview

11.2.2 Market size & forecast

11.3 Tier 3

11.3.1 Market overview

11.3.2 Market size & forecast

11.4 Tier 4

11.4.1 Market overview

11.4.2 Market size & forecast



12 Regional Segmentation



13 Market by South Eastern US



14 Market by South Western US



15 Market by Mid-Western US



16 Market by Western US



17 Market by North Eastern US



18 Competitive Scenario



19 Key Company Profiles

19.1 ABB

19.2 Eaton

19.3 General Electric

19.4 Schneider Electric

19.5 Vertiv



20 Other Prominent Vendors

20.1 Active Power (Piller Power Systems)

20.2 RITTAL

20.3 Caterpillar

20.4 Cummins

20.5 Cyber Power Systems

20.6 Delta Group

20.7 Geist Global

20.8 Generac Power Systems

20.9 HighPower

20.1 Hitec Power Protection

20.11 Legrand

20.12 Methode Electronics

20.13 Mitsubishi

20.14 MTU ON SITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

20.15 Nlyte Softwcoare

20.16 Toshiba

20.17 Bloom Energy (Fuel Cells)

20.18 Tripp Lite



