$4 Billion Worldwide ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial/Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Eaton Corporation
  • Legrand SA
  • Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • Siemens Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

