4 Extraordinary Travel Adventures to Spend Your Tax Refund On

Alaska cruises are hugely popular this year

Alaska cruises ranked as the top domestic U.S. vacation in a recent Travel Leaders Group Travel Trends survey. For an ultimate Alaska experience, vacationers can enjoy a seven day-cruise with four-night land tour that includes stays in Fairbanks, Denali and Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodges before an amazing seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise onboard Star Princess. With prices that start around $2,114, before taxes and fees for the Alaska Cruisetour, guests will experience the state's top two attractions: pristine Glacier Bay National Park and picturesque Denali National Park, home to North America's tallest peak. Plus, they will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in all things Alaska with Princess' award-winning North to Alaska enrichment program. Cruises depart on select dates through September 4, 2018.

Exotic cruises are also great values

Consumers can experience Taiwan and Japan on a 14-day cruise, for as little as $1,699 per person, plus an additional $234 for taxes, fees and port expenses. The sailing departs October 29, 2018, from Shanghai, China, on the Westerdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship. During an overnight in Shanghai, guests will experience The Bund waterfront district on the west bank of the Huangpu River. Along the mile-long stretch of the promenade, cruise passengers will marvel at the century-old architecture. During the cruise, they will also explore Naha, Taipei and Manila. The journey ends November 12 amid the lights of Hong Kong. Included with an array of onboard activities are a live cooking show and hands-on workshops with America's Test Kitchen.

Cindy Sanborn of the Travel Leaders location in Maple Grove, Minn., has traveled to this region and highly recommends it. "My experience in Taiwan was unforgettable. I had the opportunity to embrace the culture and experience the delicious cuisine they have to offer. The shaved ice was out of this world," she said.

Getaway to Mexico and the Caribbean

A relaxing vacation to Mexico or the Caribbean may be the solution for earlier filers who feel the tax refund burning a hole in their pocket. Starting as low as $511 for a three-night stay, travelers can getaway this May or June to Cancun, Mexico, or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Vacationers can enjoy a splash in a fresh water pool or head to the beach for windsurfing, kayaking or bodyboarding during an all-inclusive stay at Riu Palace hotel on the Punta Cana beach of Arena Gorda or while at a beautiful beachside resort in Mexico. A Travel Leaders travel advisor can recommend a Funjet Vacations all-inclusive experience in Cancun or other destination.

"Cancun, Mexico, is the perfect getaway destination for families, couples and adult groups," said JoAnne Wescott with the Travel Leaders location in Chesterfield, Mo. "The flight is often less, compared to some U.S. destinations; and the value of the entertainment, food and activities is great for families and those wanting a quick, all-inclusive getaway."

Tour Australia for 10 days, starting at $1,185 per person

Australia's west coast beckons travelers with its beaches and rugged outback terrain. A small group tour from Perth to Broome Overland exposes the traveler to the region's natural wonders and culture. Through a Travel Leaders tour partner, clients can opt in for unique and traditional accommodations to help them experience the culture up close. Accommodations may include farm stays, bush camps or cabins in the heart of Aussie bush land.

"We are seeing a growing number of travelers to the South Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and Fiji," said Penny Seaver of Journeys Travel Leaders in Sun Prairie, Wisc. "The memories that are created with these experiences stay with travelers of all ages given the many exceptional cultural, food and water excursions available."

Travel Leaders Network, one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises, river cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, has more than 40,000 travel agents across North America waiting to assist customers. Travelers can find an agent on TravelLeaders.com and also learn more about destinations and travel tips at iTravelBetter.com.

*All prices are subject to availability and change. Restrictions may apply.

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com), assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually, and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry. Representing approximately 6,800 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada. Travel Leaders Network's award-winning Agent Profiler agent locator, marketing, technology, supplier partnerships and educational programs empower member agencies to differentiate themselves in the marketplace, grow their business and lead the industry. Travel Leaders Network is a Travel Leaders Group LLC company.

2018: Year of the Travel Agent

Travel Leaders Group has named 2018 Year of the Travel Agent. Over the last decade, the travel agency industry has flourished through technology, the growth of travel options and personalized service. Travel Leaders Group represents approximately 52,000 travel agents with unmatched expertise in 135,000 destinations and 53,000 areas of interest. Travelers and suppliers have rediscovered the value a professional travel advisor delivers to the travel experience. Travel agents help to move people around the world, and keep our economy growing.

