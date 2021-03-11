4 Report Bundle: Targeted Protein Degradation by Novel PROTACs and Molecular Glues 2020, RNA-Targeted Small Molecules 2019, TCR Engineered T-Cell Therapy 2018, Intracellular Targets Made Druggable

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Report Package: "Drug the Undruggable" Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report package includes four full reports for the price of two:

Targeted Protein Degradation by Novel PROTACs and Molecular Glues 2020: a landscape analysis of companies, technologies, targets, investors and partners from an industry perspective

This report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) technologies and of discovery and development of TPD drug candidates from an industry perspective as of May 2020.

This report evaluates the industry landscape of targeted protein degradation with novel PROTAC and molecular glue technologies and compounds.

The report is based on the identification and description of 20 major biopharmaceutical and 24 technology-focused companies with targeted protein degradation technologies and research and development activities.



RNA-Targeted Small Molecules 2019: a landscape analysis of companies, technologies, targets, investors and partners from an industry perspective



This report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of discovery and development of small molecules against RNA as a drug target from an industry perspective as of September 2019.



Intracellular Targets made druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins & Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: an industry analysis of technologies, stakeholders, deals & trends



This report brings you up-to-date regarding key technologies

For identification and validation of intracellular targets,

For the generation of T-cell receptors (TCR) and TCR fusion proteins,

For the discovery of TCR-like antibodies, and

For the construction of cell-penetrating peptides, proteins and antibodies.

TCR Engineered T-Cell Therapy 2018: an industry analysis of technologies, pipelines, stakeholders & deals



This report published in May 2018 brings you up-to-date regarding key TCR-T players, key TCR-T technologies and product candidates, business models, deals and funding opportunities.

The report analyzes the TCR-T pipelines and stakeholders in the field, especially focused and diversified TCR-T companies and their relationship with academia and major pharma/biotech. The report highlights the value of TCR-T assets in terms of partnering economic conditions, acquisition prices and financing rounds.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l1169

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

