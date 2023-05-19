40th ANNUAL ASCAP POP MUSIC AWARDS RECOGNIZE SONGWRITERS AND PUBLISHERS OF MOST POPULAR SONGS ON RADIO AND STREAMING SERVICES IN THE PAST YEAR

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the only US PRO that operates as a not-for-profit, today announces the winners of its 40th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. The awards recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year based on Luminate data for terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming services.

ASCAP Pop Music Award winner Em Beihold ("Numb Little Bug") attends the ASCAP Pop Music Awards Celebration at Yamashiro in Hollywood, CA.

"STAY," the chart-topping smash performed by The Kid LAROI and ASCAP member Justin Bieber, who co-wrote the song, wins ASCAP Pop Music Song of the Year. The infectious synth-pop hit notched seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last summer and was #1 on Apple Music's top 100 global songs chart for 51 days straight. "STAY," which is published by Universal Music Publishing Group and Bieber Time Publishing, also took the #1 slot on both Billboard's Year-End Adult Pop Airplay Songs and Year-End Radio Songs charts.

The overwhelming amount of radio airplay and number of streams for hit songs such as "Big Energy" (Latto), "Need to Know" (Doja Cat) and "Super Freaky Girl" (Nicki Minaj) make producer Dr. Luke the ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year. Listeners' love of Doja Cat's "Woman" and "You Right" propelled them to the top of the charts and contributed to the win. (As specified by ASCAP Pop Music Awards rules , the Pop Music Songwriter of the Year is determined by the total number of a writer's shares in ASCAP Pop Music Award-winning songs multiplied by the winning songs' impressions, which are calculated based on Luminate data on radio and streaming.)

Sony Music Publishing takes ASCAP Pop Music Publisher of the Year for the eighth time, for a banner year with songs including "Break My Soul" (Beyoncé), "Hrs and Hrs" (Muni Long), "One Right Now" (Post Malone and The Weeknd), "Numb Little Bug" (Em Beihold), "23" (Sam Hunt) and many more.

Other songwriters honored for their ASCAP Pop Music Award-winning songs include Billy Walsh ("Die for You," "I Like You," "One Right Now"), Cardi B ("Wild Side"), Dua Lipa ("Sweetest Pie"), Fousheé ("Bad Habit"), Greg Kurstin ("Easy on Me"), Henry "Cirkut" Walter ("Die for You," "Unholy"), Kim Petras ("Unholy"), Louis Bell ("I Like You," "One Right Now"), Phil Plested ("I'm Good (Blue)"), Sarah Hudson ("Sweetest Pie"), Sia ("Unstoppable"), Starrah ("Wild Side"), Theron Thomas ("About Damn Time," "Big Energy") and Vaughn Oliver ("Big Energy," "Super Freaky Girl").

ASCAP celebrates with its winners tonight at an exclusive, invitation-only party in Hollywood. A complete list of 2023 ASCAP Pop Music Awards honorees can be found at www.ascap.com/popawards23.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 900,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. In 2022, ASCAP reported record-high financial results of $1.522 billion in revenues and $1.388 billion available in royalty distribution monies to its members. Over the last eight years, ASCAP has delivered a 6% compound annual growth rate for total revenues, and a 7% compound annual growth rate for total royalty distributions to members.

Founded and governed by songwriters and composers, ASCAP is the only performing rights organization in the US that operates as a not-for-profit. It licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP