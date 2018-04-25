$440 Million Cell Dissociation Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million by 2023 from USD 241.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.8%.
Market growth is primarily driven by the rising R&D investments in the life sciences industry, increasing research on chronic diseases and rising government funding for cancer research.
The global cell dissociation market is segmented by product, tissue, type, end user, and region. By product, the cell dissociation market segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. The enzymatic dissociation products segment estimated to account for the largest market of the global cell dissociation market in 2018.
The end user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate and largest market share during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products and instruments by these end users.
The tissue segment includes connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissue. Among all, the connective tissue accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. This is primarily attributed to the increasing research on cancer.
Cell Dissociation Market
The global cell dissociation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global cell dissociation market in the forecast period, however, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on Japan, China, and India. Factors such as the increasing R&D investments and government funding for chronic disease research are driving the cell dissociation market in the region.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) have been identified as the key players in this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Cell Dissociation Market Overview
4.2 Asia Pacific: Cell Dissociation Market, By Product & Country
4.3 Cell Dissociation Market, By Region
4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Cell Dissociation Market (Major Countries)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.2.1.2 Favorable Funding Scenario for Cancer Research
5.2.2 Opportunity
5.2.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.2.3 Trends
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products
5.2.3.2 Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products
6 Cell Dissociation Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Enzymatic Dissociation Products
6.2.1 Collagenase
6.2.2 Trypsin
6.2.3 Papain
6.2.4 Elastase
6.2.5 Dnase
6.2.6 Hyaluronidase
6.2.7 Other Enzymes
6.3 Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products
6.4 Instruments & Accessories
7 Cell Dissociation Market, By Tissue
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Connective Tissue
7.3 Epithelial Tissue
7.4 Other Tissue
8 Cell Dissociation Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tissue Dissociation
8.3 Cell Detachment
9 Cell Dissociation Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.3 Research & Academic Institutes
9.4 Other End Users
10 Cell Dissociation Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Expansions
11.3.2 Acquisitions
11.3.3 Agreements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BD
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.4 GE Healthcare
12.5 Merck KGaA
12.6 ATCC
12.7 Himedia Laboratories
12.8 Pan-Biotech
12.9 Miltenyi Biotec
12.10 Stemcell Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sjjws5/440_million_cell?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/440-million-cell-dissociation-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300636268.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article