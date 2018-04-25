$440 Million Cell Dissociation Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million by 2023 from USD 241.2 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising R&D investments in the life sciences industry, increasing research on chronic diseases and rising government funding for cancer research.

The global cell dissociation market is segmented by product, tissue, type, end user, and region. By product, the cell dissociation market segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. The enzymatic dissociation products segment estimated to account for the largest market of the global cell dissociation market in 2018.

The end user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate and largest market share during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products and instruments by these end users.



The tissue segment includes connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissue. Among all, the connective tissue accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. This is primarily attributed to the increasing research on cancer.



Cell Dissociation Market



The global cell dissociation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global cell dissociation market in the forecast period, however, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on Japan, China, and India. Factors such as the increasing R&D investments and government funding for chronic disease research are driving the cell dissociation market in the region.



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) have been identified as the key players in this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Dissociation Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Cell Dissociation Market, By Product & Country

4.3 Cell Dissociation Market, By Region

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Cell Dissociation Market (Major Countries)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1.2 Favorable Funding Scenario for Cancer Research

5.2.2 Opportunity

5.2.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Trends

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products

5.2.3.2 Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products



6 Cell Dissociation Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enzymatic Dissociation Products

6.2.1 Collagenase

6.2.2 Trypsin

6.2.3 Papain

6.2.4 Elastase

6.2.5 Dnase

6.2.6 Hyaluronidase

6.2.7 Other Enzymes

6.3 Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products

6.4 Instruments & Accessories



7 Cell Dissociation Market, By Tissue

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Connective Tissue

7.3 Epithelial Tissue

7.4 Other Tissue



8 Cell Dissociation Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tissue Dissociation

8.3 Cell Detachment



9 Cell Dissociation Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3 Research & Academic Institutes

9.4 Other End Users



10 Cell Dissociation Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansions

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Agreements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 BD

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.4 GE Healthcare

12.5 Merck KGaA

12.6 ATCC

12.7 Himedia Laboratories

12.8 Pan-Biotech

12.9 Miltenyi Biotec

12.10 Stemcell Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sjjws5/440_million_cell?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/440-million-cell-dissociation-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300636268.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

