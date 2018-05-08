445 Media Announces Free Trail for New Clients

There are a few terms of the trial:

You must own or be employed by the owner of the site submitted

The site must be live and completely functional

The agency staff will review and determine if the site is a good fit for the trial and select a keyword relevant to your business

The trial will run for 30 days, or until 445 Media feels they have shown their value

A daily ranking report will be run for the entirety of the free trial

The reason this is such a fantastic opportunity for site owners is it is a wonderful way to learn how to improve rankings and work with a respected SEO firm in the industry.

"I signed up for the free trial not sure what to expect, and the next thing I knew, we had page one rankings," said Roger S., a roofing contractor. "We hired them on the spot and are happy we found a marketing company that works."

445 Media is accepting a limited number of customers at a time for this trial, act quickly and take advantage while you can.

About 445 Media

445 Media, headquartered in Dallas, TX., is a premium design agency focused on marketing, design, branding and reputation management to allow our clients to obtain an overall better web presence. 445 Media has combined two agencies and merged them into a new brand company with extensive history and experience.

