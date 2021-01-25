450 Largest M2M/IoT Deployments Identified Globally with Forecasts of Future Developments for Each Deployment to 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The 450 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report consists of the 450 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of ongoing world-class IoT market research activities. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories across all types of vertical markets including OEM automotive, aftermarket automotive, transport & logistics, utilities, infrastructure, buildings & security, retail, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare and others. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2019 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.

The projects included in the top-450 list together account for approximately 348.7 million active cellular IoT connections. This corresponds to as much as 22.3 percent of the total number of IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2019. More than 70 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million units and the top-10 projects account for more than 118 million units. Transport & Logistics is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by retail, aftermarket automotive, utilities, buildings & security, OEM automotive, healthcare and industrial. When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-450 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 95.9 million units, ahead of transport & logistics at 76.2 million units and utilities representing 67.6 million units.

The North American and European markets represent 95.4 million units and 85.5 million units respectively of the active M2M/IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of the World market furthermore accounts for 145.0 million units. The 450 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 348.7 million units to represent 751.6 million units globally by 2024. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6 percent.

Highlights of this database:

Detailed data in Excel format on the 450 largest M2M/IoT deployments identified globally.

Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

Categorisation of each project by the main M2M/IoT vertical.

Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2024.

Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings.

This product answers the following questions:

Which are currently the largest M2M/IoT projects deployed on the global market?

What is the geographical breakdown of key M2M/IoT deployments by region?

Which individual projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

Which of the M2M/IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of large-scale deployments?

How is the top-450 list foreseen to develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

The 450 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique source of information about the largest M2M/IoT projects identified by the analyst as part of the company's world class market research in the space. Whether you are a telecom operator, platform provider, hardware manufacturer, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:



1 The 450 largest cellular IoT projects worldwide

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Summary of the findings

1.3.1 Analysis of the deployments by vertical market

1.3.2 Analysis of the future vertical market developments

1.3.3 Analysis by geographical market

1.4 Concluding remarks and future outlook



Appendix: Top-450 list in Excel format

Company name

Project/product/deployment name and/or type

M2M/IoT vertical

HQ location

Website

Number of active M2M/IoT units per project

Geographical breakdown - North America , Europe , Rest of World

, , Rest of World Forecast per deployment (2019-2024) including estimated CAGR

