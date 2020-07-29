$472M Industrial Sandblasting Machines Market Assessment, 2027 Featuring 38 Company Profiles

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Sandblasting Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Sandblasting Machines Market to Reach $472.3 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Sandblasting Machines estimated at US$418.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$472.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Gravity Feed Sandblaster, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$282.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure Sandblaster segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $113.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Industrial Sandblasting Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$90.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abrasive Blasting Service & Supplies Pty. Ltd.

ABShot Tecnics S.L.

ACE Automotive Cleaning Equipment

Airblast B.V.

Applied Concepts Ltd.

Burwell Technologies

Clemco Industries Corp.

Contracor GmbH

Empire Abrasive Equipment Company, L.P.

FerroCrtalic d.o.o.

Glasner Sandstrahl Maschinenbau GmbH

Graco, Inc.

Kramer Industries Inc.

Kushal Udhyog

Manus Abrasive Systems Inc.

MHG Strahlanlagen GmbH

Midwest Finishing Systems, Inc.

MMLJ, Inc.

Mod-U-Blast

Ningbo Qianfeng Machinery Co. Ltd.

Norton Sandblasting Equipment

Paul Auer GmbH

SCV System Srl

Sinto Group

Standard Tools and Equipment Co. Inc.

Torbo Engineering Keizers GmbH

Trinco Trinity Tool Company

Viking Sandblasting, Inc.

Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd.

Total Companies Profiled: 38

