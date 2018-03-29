Neuroscientist Dr. Beau Lotto and Creative Technologist Rana June to Headline TIDE Conference at InfoComm 2018

On June 5 at the Park MGM Las Vegas, the day before the InfoComm floor opens, Lotto and June will join a lineup of innovative minds to explore the creative forces shaping the AV industry. The conference will focus on human-centered design, an approach that considers the human perspective throughout every step of the design process. Understanding the human mind and body can help create AV technology solutions that resonate with users, driving engagement and adoption, and ultimately delivering meaningful solutions. The event will bring together designers, brand marketers, architects, integrators, and live events producers to share their different viewpoints.

"We're excited to bring the TIDE conference back to our InfoComm show — this time in Las Vegas," said Dan Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Content and Communications, AVIXA. "We want attendees to take a step back from their day-to-day way of thinking about technology. Listening to innovators on stage and seated next to them will open their minds to new possibilities. Starting off the week with the TIDE conference will have people looking at the technology spanning the InfoComm trade show floor in a whole new light."

Kicking off the conference is Dr. Beau Lotto, a globally renowned neuroscientist and founder and CEO of Lab of Misfits Studio, the world's first neuro-design studio. The lab creates unique real-world "experiential-experiments" that place the public at the center of the process of discovery. By spanning social and personal boundaries among people, brands, and institutions, the Lab's aim is to create, expand, and apply their insights into what it is to be a perceiving human. In 2017, Lotto published his first major book, Deviate: The Science of Seeing Differently, examining how disruption leads us to create and innovate.

"What is core to design? Perception," Lotto said. "Perception underpins everything we think, feel, know, and believe. It explains why we do what we do, when we do it, from the styles of clothes we choose to those we trust. Perception explains why successful design decreases uncertainty. Without this understanding, design fails to foster the level of value and meaning that is essential for success."

Pioneering creative technologist Rana June will deliver TIDE's afternoon keynote presentation. Over the past 10 years, her technology initiatives have spanned from large-scale data analytics programs to site-specific multimedia installations translating physiological data into richly expressive visuals. Her work leverages biometric data to examine the spectrum of human emotion and transforms them into experiential artworks. In 2012, June founded biometrics company Lightwave, which has been recognized internationally for measuring the energy of large-scale events, including Wimbledon and the NCAA Men's Basketball Championships and for bringing emotion tech to brands, such as Pepsi, Jaguar, Chanel, and Procter & Gamble.

The keynotes will complement a series of fast-paced talks and panel discussions, breakout sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

To learn more about the TIDE conference in Las Vegas and to register, visit http://tideconference.com/las-vegas.

TIDE Global Partners Biamp, Nureva, and Samsung provide support for the 2018 global TIDE program. Sponsors for TIDE at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas include LG and Peerless-AV.

InfoComm 2018 is sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partners LG and Lifesize.

Images

Beau Lotto

Rana June

About AVIXA

AVIXA™ is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 5,400 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence and thought leadership. Additional information is available at avixa.org.

PRESS CONTACT:

Krystle Murphy, Communications Manager, AVIXA

Email: kmurphy@avixa.org

Phone: +1.703.279-6366

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroscientist-dr-beau-lotto-and-creative-technologist-rana-june-to-headline-tide-conference-at-infocomm-2018-300621829.html

SOURCE AVIXA

Related Links

http://www.avixa.org

