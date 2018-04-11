Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program

Wealth2k will offer LPL advisors The Income for Life Model® at a substantial discount compared to its retail price. The Income for Life Model includes proprietary income planning software, exclusive marketing concepts, and HumanRobo®, an advisor-personalized website that automates the presentation of key educational content

Said, Wealth2k CEO, David Macchia, "We are thrilled to be a part of LPL's Vendor Affinity Program. This creates the opportunity for more LPL advisors to leverage The Income for Life Model when providing advice on retirement income planning."

"Technology plays an increasingly significant role in our advisors' businesses to be able to create more efficiency in their practices and to enhance their ability to serve their clients' needs," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. "By making it easy and cost effective for advisors to access leading technology solution providers, we are able to further support their ability to manage and grow their businesses and provide even greater value in affiliation with LPL."

For a demonstration of The Income for life Model visit www.icomeforlifemodel.com.

