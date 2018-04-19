Reminder: Steel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

To participate, please dial +1.201.689.8040 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 27417. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2018. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300624985.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.steeldynamics.com

