Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - LYV

To join the Live Nation class action, and/or if you have information relating to this matter, please visit www.bernlieb.com/Live_Nation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Live Nation failed to abide by the terms of a U.S. Department of Justice consent decree; (2) Live Nation lacked adequate internal controls to prevent a violation of the consent decree; and (3) as a result, Live Nation's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Live Nation's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 2, 2018, The New York Times reported that U.S. Department of Justice officials were looking into "serious accusations" against Live Nation's behavior in the marketplace and possible violations of antitrust law. On this news, shares of Live Nation fell $3.97 per share, or 9.4%, from its previous closing price to close at $38.17 on April 2, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 18, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

