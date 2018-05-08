DarioHealth Releases Next Generation Version 4.0 of its Award-Winning App

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, today announced the availability of its award-winning next-generation app, version 4.0.

The upgraded user-centric Dario app now includes a two-way coaching chat platform that aims to improve user experience and the way diabetes is managed, as well as key architectural infrastructure advances, which pave the way for a membership service that will deliver more value to DarioHealth's customers and strategic partners.

Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth, commented, "This is a big milestone for DarioHealth and we are very proud of version 4.0, which comes complete with a slew of new usability and user experience features that enhance user-engagement. The impact of our new coaching and membership features continue to highlight how DarioHealth is disrupting the digital health arena, as we put an emphasis on our holistic diabetes coaching programs.

"Furthermore, with the imminent launch of our iPhone Lightning-compatible blood glucose monitoring system in the U.S. market, we expect additional market share as we now can cater to iPhone customers with our award-winning Dario app."

Used in conjunction with the Dario™ Blood Glucose Monitoring System or as a standalone app, our mobile app empowers customers to simplify diabetes management via their smartphone. With version 4.0, DarioHealth can now cater to millions of people with diabetes that use smartphones, including some of the most current Apple devices such as the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, as well as many Android devices including Samsung Galaxy S series, Samsung Galaxy Note series, and LG G series.

New features for version 4.0 are the two-way in-app coaching via chat, a robust educational content library, and a digital program which aims to help consumers simplify their diabetes management. This version is now available for download in the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dario/id571322125?mt=8) and on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.labstyle.darioandroid).

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company describes the benefits of the new version of its app, and its expectations for increasing market share, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

