New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions

"The study results presented at AUA are remarkably consistent with previously published clinical utility studies, which clearly demonstrate the value of the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test in predicting future risk to enable more informed treatment decisions at diagnosis," said Steven Shak, M.D., chief scientific officer and chief medical officer, Genomic Health. "The new data showing greater use of active surveillance and persistence on active surveillance further support our efforts to expand patient access and private reimbursement in the U.S. this year."

GPS Test Improves Risk Assessment for One in Four Patients

An analysis performed on the first 29,000 Oncotype DX GPS tests performed in the Genomic Health Clinical Laboratory showed that the test refined patient risk for approximately one in four men (26 percent) across studied NCCN risk groups. The largest shift in risk assessment in men (50 percent) was observed among NCCN low-risk patients. Of those who were reclassified, 35 percent had more favorable biology consistent with very-low risk, and 15 percent had less favorable biology consistent with intermediate risk.

"Our experience from tens of thousands of prostate cancer patients confirms that the Oncotype DX GPS test provides critical new information based on the unique biology of an individual man's cancer compared to current NCCN clinical risk groups alone," said Aaron Katz, M.D., chairman, Department of Urology, Winthrop-University Hospital, New York. "By enabling more precise risk assessment, the GPS test helps physicians more confidently optimize treatment decisions in men with clinically low-risk disease."

Prospective Study Results Demonstrate GPS Test Changes Clinical Management for One in Four Men and is Associated with High Persistence on Active Surveillance at One Year

A prospective, observational study of 1,200 men conducted in 26 community urology practices evaluated the impact of the GPS test on management decisions and persistence on active surveillance. One-year results from 770 patients demonstrated that use of the GPS test changed initial disease management (active surveillance versus definitive treatment) for 25 percent of patients, which is consistent with previously reported studies. Sixty-three percent of the GPS-tested patient population selected active surveillance compared to 40 percent of patients from a separate group of men who did not receive the test. Of men who selected active surveillance initially, 89 percent remained on active surveillance at one year.

"With actionable information from the GPS test, urologists and patients can engage in shared decision making to better understand if active surveillance is the right option and, if it is, to move forward with confidence," said Neal D. Shore, M.D., FACS, medical director, Carolina Urologic Research Center. "These results demonstrate that the GPS test has a positive impact on reducing overtreatment of clinically low-risk prostate cancer, and improves appropriate adherence on active surveillance."

Designed by Genomic Health based on results from multiple studies led by Cleveland Clinic and the University of California, San Francisco, the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test analyzes 17 genes across four biological pathways from tumor tissue removed during biopsy to provide an individual score that, in combination with other clinical factors, further clarifies the current and future risk of the cancer prior to treatment intervention. The test enables confident treatment decisions to provide the opportunity for low- and intermediate-risk patients to avoid prostatectomy or radiation - and their side effects - while identifying men who need immediate definitive treatment.

