AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions

"We have enjoyed a business relationship with Honeywell for many years. Our IoT solutions are helping them to drive digital transformation in their transportation products," said Joe Mosele, VP – IoT Solutions, Business Development at AT&T. "Honeywell understands the value of connecting assets across its enterprise. Not only is Honeywell using data insights collected from its products to improve its own operations, but it's also giving that technology to its customers to make informed decisions about their businesses."

AT&T's IoT solutions are connecting the following:

Connected Freight – Scalable IoT solution tracks and monitors critical shipments while they are in transit. Sensor tags attached to assets, pallets or individual packages not only provide location information, but also measure for shock and tilt, humidity, temperature and pressure changes. Logistics providers access a dashboard to receive status alerts and can react quickly to incidents that occur during shipment to prevent damage and loss.

– Scalable IoT solution tracks and monitors critical shipments while they are in transit. Sensor tags attached to assets, pallets or individual packages not only provide location information, but also measure for shock and tilt, humidity, temperature and pressure changes. Logistics providers access a dashboard to receive status alerts and can react quickly to incidents that occur during shipment to prevent damage and loss. Connected Aircraft –The AT&T global network connects aircraft services while on the ground. Honeywell's GoDirect™ family provides operators, flight crews and maintenance teams with critical information to manage their services and network. These improve fleet management, flight safety, passenger experience, maintenance, flight operations, aircraft turnaround time and costs.

AT&T's Control Center with the AT&T global network helps Honeywell better scale its aircraft and freight solutions in the U.S. and abroad. Honeywell and its customers can manage IoT connected assets remotely in a highly secure environment and automate data usage to control costs.

"Our IoT collaboration with AT&T is adding value to the transportation and logistics products we provide our customers across the globe," said Sameer Agrawal, general manager of IIoT Solutions for Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. "It gives logistics providers near real-time data insights about their shipments in-transit. And we can unleash a wide array of connected products and services for aircraft operators."

Honeywell also utilizes AT&T services across a vast portfolio of solutions, including mobile, wireline, managed network services, teleconferencing, AT&T NetBond®, AT&T Consulting, and traditional voice and data services. AT&T brings everything together edge-to-edge – from end points to connectivity to the cloud – wrapped in security.

Honeywell is a software-industrial company whose technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more information on Honeywell, go to honeywell.com.

