Addressing School Violence and Bullying, STOPit Solutions Now in 500+ Texas Schools

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, which provides a comprehensive, anonymous software communication platform that mitigates and deters school violence, harassment, and bullying, announced Wednesday that the number of schools in Texas protected with STOPit Solutions passes 500 safe STOPit schools. The news comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced school safety plans and proposed increased attention to school safety.

"STOPit has been a beneficial tool to the students in our district by providing them the ability to anonymously report incidents that they may not have felt comfortable doing otherwise," stated Karen Stevens, Director of Student Support Services for Comal Independent School District in Comal Texas.

Texas passed a landmark law one year ago in June 2017 mandating that all schools adopt an anonymous reporting solution. STOPit is now used across the state and is a cornerstone of improved school climate, and integration with local enforcement whenever needed. This incredible adoption rate and the successful STOPit program has already helped to manage 6,275 incident reports in less than a year in Texas.

"Texas' David's Law was passed to help protect kids and mandate that schools implement a modern reporting solution. We are incredibly proud of the stellar track record we are delivering in STOPit schools across Texas, and see improved behavior with our modern approach to address today's complex issues in schools," stated Neil Hooper, STOPit CRO. "We wish it were in every school. School violence and aggressive student behavior must be stopped early and effectively, and STOPit is leading this effort across the state of Texas. It's a good sign to see the state, schools, and teachers trying to do everything they can," added Todd Schobel, founder of STOPit. "We look forward to many more schools embracing the STOPit platform."

With the tap of a button in the STOPit app, students can anonymously share incidents and alert school administrators – along with photographs, videos, screenshots or other evidence that may be relevant. When reports are filed, school administrators are notified immediately so that they can address the issue and, when necessary, engage law enforcement through an integrated escalation process. Some districts also use STOPit's call center to route emergency reports directly to local law enforcement for them through STOPit's 24-hour monitoring service.

STOPit has been creating safer places to learn, work, and live for over 5 years. Their innovative platform and comprehensive 24 hours per day monitoring service continue to make exciting market leading announcements across the country.

About STOPit:

STOPit is the leading technology company providing a comprehensive software platform and incident monitoring service that mitigates, deters and controls bullying, including cyberbullying, harassment and other harmful or inappropriate conduct. Stopping issues early creates a safer environment. The STOPit platform is available to schools, universities, businesses and governments both in the United States and around the world. STOPit includes a robust incident management system, empowering administrators and management to get in front of issues to mitigate risk and adhere to the ever-evolving compliance landscape. STOPit anonymous reporting empowers individuals to protect themselves and stand up for others online, on social media, in school, in the office, and in the community.

