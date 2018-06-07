Global Exhibition Market 2018 Analysis, key Players Reed Exhibitions, UBM Plc, Messe Frankfurt, Messe düsseldorf, MCH Group, Informa

Company Analysis - Reed Exhibitions, UBM Plc, Messe Frankfurt, Messe düsseldorf, MCH Group, Informa

According research report "Global Exhibition Market By Value, By Rented Space, By Region (Europe, North America, APAC), By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea)", global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.97% by value during 2018- 2023, chiefly driven by increase in digitization and rising marketing services spending of leading companies across the globe.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, mainly driven by increasing shift in the manufacturing base of leading consumer electronics companies, increasing focus of international companies and increasing initiatives of various governments to boost growth of the domestic industries.

The report titled "Global Exhibition Market - By Value, By Rented Space, By Region (Europe, North America, APAC), By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan South Korea)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Exhibition Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Exhibition market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

- Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Exhibition Market, By Value (USD Billion)

• Global Exhibition Market, By Value (Million Square Meter)

• List of Exhibition Venues, By Size

- Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Exhibition Market, By Value

• Exhibition Market, By Rented Space

• List of Exhibition Venues, By Size

- Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Exhibition Market, By Value

• Exhibition Market, By Rented Space

• List of Exhibition Venues, By Size

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy and Regulation,

• Company Analysis - Reed Exhibitions, UBM Plc, Messe Frankfurt, Messe düsseldorf, MCH Group, Informa

Table of Contents

1.Research Methodology

2.Executive Summary

3.Strategic Recommendations

4.Global Exhibition Industry Overview

5.Global Exhibition Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Europe Exhibition Market: Growth and Forecast

7.Europe Exhibition Market: Country Analysis

8.Asia Pacific Exhibition Market: Growth and Forecast

9.Asia Pacific Exhibition Market: Country Analysis

10.North America Exhibition Market: Growth and Forecast

11.Market Dynamics

12.Porter's Five Forces Model

13.SWOT Analysis

14.Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15.Competitive Landscape

List of Tables

Table 1:Worldwide venues with a minimum of 100,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space in 2017

Table 2:Countries/regions with a minimum of 200,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space in 2017

Table 3:European countries with a minimum of 200,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space in 2017

Table 4:European Venues with a minimum of 100,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space in 2017

Table 5:Sector wise % of rented space in Europe, 2016

Table 6:Sector wise % of rented space in Europe, 2016 (Contd.)

Table 7:Asia Pacific venues with more than 100,000 sqm

Table 8:APAC countries with a minimum of 200,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space in 2017

Table 9:APAC countries with more than 200,000 sqm of total venue space available & regional market share

Table 10:Upcoming Events in North America (2019)

Table 11:North America venues with more than 100,000 square Metre

Table 12:North America countries with a minimum of 200,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space in 2017

Table 13:North America Indoor Exhibition Space, 2011,2017 (Million Square Metre)

List of Figures.

SOURCE ReportsnReports