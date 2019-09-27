$493.67 Mn Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controller - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market accounted for $41.13 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $493.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.
Huge investments by automakers in electric vehicles, growing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in charging solutions are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of standardized charging infrastructure is restraining market growth.
Electric Vehicle Communication Controller is the key component that acts to support communication between the charger and the vehicle for rapid charging. It majorly acts as a source to mutually exchange information between vehicle ECU and the external charger.
Based on Vehicle Type, the Commercial Vehicles (CV) segment is likely to have a huge demand as these vehicles are used for the transportation and delivery of heavy loads over long distance and require high range and reliability. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the initiatives taken by the governments of the developing economies as a result of the recognition of the growth potential of the electric vehicle market.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Charging Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wired Charging (Plug-In)
5.3 Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)
6 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 EV Communication Controller (EVCC)
6.3 Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)
7 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
7.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
8 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Vehicles (CV)
8.3 Passenger Car (PC)
9 Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 ABB
11.2 Blink Charging
11.3 Bosch
11.4 BYD Auto
11.5 Clippercreek
11.6 Efacec
11.7 Engie
11.8 Ficosa
11.9 Leviton
11.10 LG Innotek
11.11 Mitsubishi Electric
11.12 Schneider Electric
11.13 Siemens
11.14 Tesla
11.15 Vector
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc2mjd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
