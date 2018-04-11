4WEB Medical Surpasses 30,000 Implant Milestone

Jessee Hunt, 4WEB President and CEO, said, "We are extremely excited to reach the 30,000 implant milestone with over 650 surgeons having utilized our Truss Implant Technology in just 5 years. The 3D printed implant market has seen exponential growth since 4WEB obtained the first FDA approval for a 3D printed spine implant in 2012. Numerous companies have now launched 3D printed implants, but 4WEB has maintained its differentiation in the market due to a lack of design innovation from these new implant manufacturers. Their focus seems to be on micro-porous structures, which are basically a rebrand of the trabecular/porous metal designs from the late 90's. This is unfortunate as micro-porous metal is intended for fixation rather than fusion. We are proud to offer surgeons a one of a kind open architecture design that improves surgical outcomes in a continually expanding marketplace."

4WEB launched its proprietary and patented Truss Implant Technology in November 2012 and now offers a full portfolio of implants for spine, foot and ankle and patient specific orthopedic surgeries. The 4WEB truss technology provides a hierarchical surface roughness from the macro to nano scale which stimulates an osteogenic response while the open architecture of the design broadens the fusion column by up to 75%. Additionally, the truss design provides controlled load distribution maximizing resistance to subsidence.

Jim Bruty, 4WEB Medical's Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, added, "We had a strong first quarter of 2018 and are pleased with our growth in terms of revenue, cases, and users. Our spine business grew 43% in surgeon users while our foot & ankle business increased by 54%. Next month we will be expanding our Posterior Spine Truss System to include additional sizes and lordotic angles which will further add momentum to our growth in the quarters to come."

4WEB Medical is an implant device company founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough along with cutting-edge 3D printing technology to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System, the Posterior Spine Truss System, the Lateral Spine Truss System and the Osteotomy Truss System. 4WEB is actively developing truss implant designs for knee, hip, trauma and patient specific orthopedic procedures.

