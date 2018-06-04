$5.1 Billion Spray Adhesive Market to 2023

The spray adhesive market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.81% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$5.143 billion by 2023, increasing from US$3.665 billion in 2017.

Spray Adhesives are used in a variety of applications across various end-user industry verticals. There is an availability of different types of spray adhesives according to different strengths and uses. It helps in less work and is neat, easier to apply avoiding problems like overspray. The Asia Pacific is the emerging market for spray adhesives in the forecast period.

Whereas, North America and Europe have a significant market share in the global spray adhesive market. The rise in disposable income and constant urbanization are the major driving factors contributing towards the growth of spray adhesive market. Also, a high growth in the construction sector, wide usage in woodwork application, innovations in furniture and dcor coupled with rising demand for aesthetic furniture will aid in fueling the demand for the global spray adhesive market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are BASF SE, Bickers GmbH, Gemini adhesives ltd., Eastman Chemical Company and 3M among others.

Segmentation:



By Type:

Water based

Solvent based

Hot melt

Others

By End User:

Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Automotive & Transportation

Textile & Leather

Others



Companies Mentioned



Marston Domsel GmbH

Siliconi commerciale Spa

Bickers GmbH

FAC GB s.r.l.

BASF SE

Gemini Adhesives Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

3M

Bostik

Quin Global

