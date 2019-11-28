$5.14 Billion Laminating Adhesives Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
The Global Laminating Adhesives market accounted for $2.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as increasing demand from the packaged food industry and rising demand for customer-friendly packaging are driving the market growth. However, the performance limitations of water-based adhesives may restrain the market growth.
Moreover, rising demand for flexible packaging industry due to the requirement of lightweight, easy handling, less space-consuming, longer shelf life, easy transit, damage resistance, and better printability packaging will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.
Laminating Adhesives are used for joining and gathering of various material surfaces. It is specially designed to append or fix two distinct surfaces together. The different chemical compositions of these adhesives include polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, styrenic block, and ethylene-vinyl acetate. It is generally applicable in minimizing weight, vibration-dampening joint and spillage control of liquids or gases. It has its application in different industrial and domestic uses.
By resin, polyurethane segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its growing usage in a wide range of applications such as automotive, bus & truck and rail to reduce the weight of vehicles. Polyurethane adhesives provide extremely strong bonding.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing activities and expanding requirement for flexible packaging in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the utilization of these adhesives is increasing in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Two-Component
5.3 One-Component
6 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Resin
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acrylic
6.3 Polyester
6.4 Polyurethane
6.5 Other Resins
6.5.1 Polyvinyl Acetate
6.5.2 Aliphatic Urethane
6.5.3 Vinyl Acetate
6.5.4 Nylon
6.5.5 Vinyl
6.5.6 Epoxy
6.5.7 Aromatic Urethane
6.5.8 Polyester Urethane
7 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dry Lamination
7.3 Wet Lamination
8 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Adhesive Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Synthetic and Natural Rubber
8.3 Modified Polyolefin
8.4 Ethylene
8.5 Silicone
8.6 Other Adhesive Types
9 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Radiation Curable
9.3 Solvent-Less
9.4 Combination Radiation Curable
9.5 Solvent-Based
9.6 Hot Melt
9.7 Reactive
9.8 Water-Based
9.8.1 Hardener
9.8.2 Water Based Heat Seal Coating
9.8.3 Dry Bond Lamination Adhesives
9.8.4 Wet Bond Lamination adhesives
9.9 Other Technologies
9.9.1 Electron Beam (EB)
9.9.2 Ultraviolet Light (UV)
10 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Woodwork & Furniture
10.3 Building & Construction
10.4 Footwear
10.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
10.6 Other Applications
11 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By End-User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Automotive & Transportation
11.3 Industrial
11.3.1 Electronics
11.3.2 Window Films
11.3.3 Insulation
11.3.4 Other Applications
11.4 Packaging
11.4.1 Pharmaceuticals
11.4.2 Food & Beverage
11.4.3 Consumer Products
11.4.4 Other Packagings
11.4.4.1 Publications
11.4.4.2 Folding Cartons
11.4.4.3 Corrugated Cardboard
12 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Dowdupont Inc.
14.2 Vimasco Corporation
14.3 DIC Corporation
14.4 Ashland Inc.
14.5 H.B. Fuller Company
14.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
14.7 Flint Group
14.8 3M
14.9 Arkema (Bostik)
14.10 Coim Group
