$5.1B+ Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Growth Insights, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Firewall Market Research Report: By Component, Enterprise Size, Industry - Industry Trends And Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at $2,706.9 million in 2019, the global next-generation firewall (NGFW) market is predicted to generate a revenue of $5,188.8 million in 2025, registering a 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2025).



In 2019, the banking, financial services, & insurance industry dominated the market in 2019 because of the rising number of financial institutions around the world and increasing requirement for cyber-attack prevention. During the forecast period, the healthcare industry is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based technologies.



In terms of component, the solutions category held the larger share of the next-generation firewall market in 2019 because of the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions by different organizations. On the basis of enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) category is predicted to register the faster growth during the forecast period. This is because of the fact that NGFW solutions provide comprehensive network visibility and are cost-effective, which is why the SMEs are focusing on deploying them.



The rising number of cyber threats is a primary driving factor of the next-generation firewall market. For instance, about 2.5 million cybercrime cases were reported in 2017 in the U.S., which rose to 2.9 million in 2018. Ascribed to this, the requirement for adopting a platform for meeting the cyber security requirements in the current business landscape is also growing. Since the NGFW technology offers cloud-delivered threat protection, intrusion prevention, and application awareness and control, it is more efficient than other conventional firewalls, which is projected to drive the market in the coming years.



The rising adoption of internet of things (IoT) is a key trend being observed in the next-generation firewall market. Presently, the enterprises are adopting IoT for leveraging advanced business models such as asset sharing, pay-per-usage, generating real-time operational insights, including equipment monitoring and security issue identification, and outcome-based model.



While the adoption of IoT devices improves business productivity, these devices can easily fall prey to cyber-attacks, because they are connected to the internet or other networks. Due to this, the companies are deploying NGFW solutions for providing defensive competences against different applications.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Component

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Industry

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Solutions

4.1.1.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1.2 Cloud

4.1.1.1.3 Virtual

4.1.1.2 Services

4.1.1.2.1 Managed

4.1.1.2.2 Professional

4.1.2 By Enterprise size

4.1.2.1 Large Enterprises

4.1.2.2 SMEs

4.1.3 By Industry

4.1.3.1 BFSI

4.1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.3.3 Retail

4.1.3.4 Government & Public Utility

4.1.3.5 Healthcare

4.1.3.6 IT & Telecommunication

4.1.3.7 Manufacturing

4.1.3.8 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Threats

4.3.2.2 Rising Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

4.3.2.3 Limitation of Traditional Firewall

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of Data Safety Awareness Among Businesses

4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraint on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Shift of Government Toward Digitalization

4.3.4.2 Increasing Number of Web Applications

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 By Solutions

5.1.2 By Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.3 By Industry

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Latin America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

10.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Client Wins



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Dell Technologies Inc.

12.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.4 Fortinet Inc.

12.5 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

12.6 Juniper Networks Inc.

12.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

12.8 Barracuda Networks Inc.

12.9 Forcepoint Inc.

12.10 WatchGuard Technologies Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84rbko

