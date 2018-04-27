$5.2 Billion Aircraft Doors Market to 2022

The aircraft doors market is projected to grow from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in aircraft deliveries and replacement of existing aircraft doors.

Based on end user, the aircraft doors market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to lead the aircraft doors market in 2017. Aircraft are fitted with doors that include passenger doors, emergency doors, service/access doors, cargo doors, and landing gear doors, prior to their delivery to airline companies. OEMs are responsible for the installation of doors in aircraft.

Over the years, there has been a significant rise in demand for single-aisle aircraft in the Asia Pacific region. According to Boeing Global Market Outlook 2016, Asia Pacific accounts for 2,460 single-aisle airplane orders that need to be completed over the next 20 years. Increase in aircraft deliveries is expected to drive the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft doors market.



Based on application, the aircraft doors market has been segmented into commercial aviation and military aviation. The commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft doors market from 2017 to 2022. The customer base of commercial aircraft is growing across all regions worldwide.



Airlines in the Middle East and Asia Pacific are gaining prominence in the global aviation sector. Increasing air passenger traffic has propelled airline operators to enhance aircraft fleet size, thereby contributing to a rise in new aircraft orders. The rise in the production of commercial airplanes is expected to drive the demand for aerospace components, such as aircraft doors, in the near future.



Based on door type, the aircraft doors market has been segmented into passenger doors, cargo doors, emergency doors, service/access doors, landing gear doors, and others. The increase in the delivery of passenger doors for commercial aircraft is projected to drive the growth of the passenger doors segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Doors Market

4.2 Aircraft Doors OEM Market, By Door Type

4.3 Aircraft Doors OEM Market in Commercial Aviation

4.4 North America Aircraft Doors Aftermarket, By Application

4.5 Europe Aircraft Doors Aftermarket, By Door Type

4.6 Aircraft Doors End User Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.1.2 Replacement of Existing Aircraft Doors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Aircraft Fleet Size in the Asia Pacific Region

5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand for Lightweight Doors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Existing Backlog in Aircraft Deliveries



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain

6.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.2 Prominent Companies

6.3.3 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.3.4 End Users (Aircraft Manufacturers, Airline Companies, and Mro Companies)

6.4 Key Influencers

6.5 Technology Trends

6.5.1 Electric Doors

6.5.2 Use of Advanced Composite Materials Instead of Solid Metals



7 Aircraft Doors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Commercial Aviation

7.1.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

7.1.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

7.1.1.3 Very Large Aircraft

7.1.1.4 Regional Aircraft

7.1.1.5 Business Jets

7.1.1.6 Commercial Helicopters

7.1.2 Military Aviation

7.1.2.1 Transport Aircraft

7.1.2.2 Military Helicopters



8 Aircraft Doors Market, By Door Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Doors

8.3 Emergency Doors

8.4 Service/Access Doors

8.5 Cargo Doors

8.6 Landing Gear Doors

8.7 Others



9 Aircraft Doors Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 OEM

9.1.2 Aftermarket



10 Aircraft Doors Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Rank Analysis of Key Players in the Aircraft Doors Market

11.2.1 Expansions, 2017-2018

11.2.2 Agreements, 2013-2018

11.2.3 Contracts, 2008-2018



12 Company Profiles



Airbus Helicopters

Latecoere

Saab

Elbit Systems

Triumph Group

Esterline Technologies

Barnes Group

Honeycomb Company of America

Daher

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Delastek

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xt9wmh/5_2_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-2-billion-aircraft-doors-market-to-2022--300637940.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

