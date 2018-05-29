$5.3 Bn Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The A-SMGCS market is estimated to be USD 4.04 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.34 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of the A-SMGCS market is driven by many factors, which include the development of airport structures across the globe to tackle increased air traffic, increase in the number of flight delays and cancellations due to congestion at airports, the impact of weather conditions on operations of airports.

Based on application, the surveillance segment is estimated to lead the A-SMGCS market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for enhanced surveillance systems and efficient alerting functions to carry out airport operations smoothly.

Based on offering, the software segment is estimated to lead the A-SMGCS market in 2018. This segment's growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for the upgradation and integration of A-SMGCS equipment, in which software plays a crucial role in enhancing the surveillance functions at airports.



Based on level, the level 2 segment of the A-SMGCS market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by factors such as airport expansions (due to increased aircraft movements), increasing number of ground support equipment & vehicles, and increased congestions at airports.



Based on investment, the greenfield segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the brownfield segment during the forecast period. The growth of the greenfield segment can be attributed to a rise in aircraft and ground support equipment (GSE) in the airside of airports, which leads to the saturation of existing airports, thus creating a demand for greenfield airports.



Based on sector, the commercial segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the defense segment during the forecast period. Development of new airports, upgradation of airports to fulfill the need of increasing commercial aircraft, and increasing ground support equipment in airsides are expected to drive the commercial A-SMGCS market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 A-SMGCS Market, By Application

3.2 A-SMGCS Market, By Offering

3.3 A-SMGCS Market, By Level

3.4 A-SMGCS Market, By Investment

3.5 A-SMGCS Market, By Sector

3.6 A-SMGCS Market, By Region



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the A-SMGCS Market

4.2 A-SMGCS Hardware Market, By Radar

4.3 A-SMGCS Market, By Software

4.4 A-SMGCS Market for Greenfield Investment, By Offering

4.5 Asia Pacific A-SMGCS Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 A-SMGCS Market, By Offering

5.2.2 A-SMGCS Market, By Application

5.2.3 A-SMGCS Market, By Level

5.2.4 A-SMGCS Market, By Investment

5.2.5 A-SMGCS Market, By Sector

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Development of Airport Infrastructures Across the Globe to Tackle Increased Air Traffic

5.3.1.2 Increase in the Number of Flight Delays and Cancellations Due to Congestion at Airports

5.3.1.3 Impact of Weather Conditions on Airport Operations

5.3.1.4 Focus of Regulatory Authorities on Safe and Secure Airport Operations

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Installation Costs of A-SMGCS

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Focus on the Automation of Various Airport Operations

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Failure of A-SMGCS to Manage Ground Traffic During Peak Hours

5.3.4.2 High Maintenance and Replacement Costs of A-SMGCS

5.3.4.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends

6.2.1 Airport Safety Nets

6.2.2 AMAN/DMAN Integration Systems

6.2.3 Runway Incursion Monitoring & Collision Avoidance System (RIMCAS)

6.2.4 Runway Status Lights (RWSL)

6.2.5 Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM)

6.2.6 Follow-The-Greens

6.3 Patent Analysis



7 A-SMGCS Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surveillance

7.3 Monitoring & Alerting

7.4 Guidance

7.5 Planning & Routing



8 A-SMGCS Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Radar

8.2.1.1 Primary Surveillance Radar

8.2.1.2 Secondary Surveillance Radar

8.2.1.3 Surface Movement Radar

8.2.2 Airfield Ground Lighting

8.2.2.1 Runway Lighting

8.2.2.2 Taxiway Lighting

8.2.2.3 Apron Lighting

8.2.3 Vehicle Tracking Systems

8.2.4 Visual Docking Guidance Systems

8.2.5 Human Machine Interface (HMI)/Controller Working Position (CWP)

8.2.6 ADS-B Ground Stations

8.2.7 Multilateration (Mlat)/Wide Area Multilateration (WAM)

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Safety Logic Conflict

8.3.2 Airport Moving Maps (2D/3D Maps)

8.3.3 Advanced Video & Auditory Warning

8.4 Maintenance Support Service



9 A-SMGCS Market, By Level

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Level 1

9.3 Level 2

9.4 Level 3

9.5 Level 4



10 A-SMGCS Market, By Investment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Greenfield

10.3 Brownfield



11 A-SMGCS Market, By Sector

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.3 Defense



12 A-SMGCS Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Launches

13.3.2 Contracts

13.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions

13.3.4 Expansions & Collaborations



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Saab Group

14.2 Terma

14.3 Altys Technologies

14.4 ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions

14.5 ADB Safegate

14.6 Indra Sistemas

14.7 Frequentis

14.8 Thales Group

14.9 Leonardo

14.10 Era Corporation

14.11 Searidge Technologies

14.12 Honeywell International



