$5.45 Billion UV Curing System Market by Technology, Type, Pressure, Application, and End-User Industry - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UV Curing System Market by Technology (Mercury Lamp, and UV LED), Type (Spot Cure, Flood Cure, and Focused Beam), Pressure (High, Medium, and Low), Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UV curing system market was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.66% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to environmental awareness and stringent regulations; and low curing time and better performance as compared to traditional curing systems. However, limited depth of curing is restraining the growth of the market.
This report covers the following technology: Mercury lamp and UV LED system. Currently, UV LED system holds a smaller share in the UV curing system market, as it is used in limited applications; however, in the coming years, the UV LED market will be driven by deployment in new applications such as purification and disinfection. UV LED consumes less energy and generates less heat compared to mercury lamps, making it the most preferred UV curing technology in the coming years.
This report has been segmented, on the basis of end-user industry, into medical, consmer electronics, and construction and architecture. The construction and architecture industry is mainly driven by the increasing UV coating market across the globe. Additionally, increasing investments by government in public infrastructure such as highway joint sealing, structural bonding of bridge, and railways to cater to the needs of customized coating are fueling the demand for UV curing technologies in the construction industry.
This report covers the following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The Middle East accounted for a substantial share of the UV curing system market in ROW. Increasing awareness about benefits of UV curing technology is fueling the growth of the UV curing market in RoW.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Environmental Awareness and Stringent Regulations
- High Speed and Performance Compared to Traditional Curing Systems
Restraint
- Limited Depth of Curing
Opportunities
- High Growth Prospect in New Applications
- High Acceptance of Bio-Based Products and Resins
Challenge
- Risks of Hazard Related to the Presence of Mercury in UV Mercury Lamps
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Market Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the UV Curing System Market (2018-2023)
4.2 UV Curing System Market for Mercury Lamp, By Pressure
4.3 UV Curing System Market for Spot Cure, By Application
4.4 UV Curing System Market for Bonding and Assembling Application, By End-User Industry
4.5 UV Curing System Market for Consumer Electronics Industry, By Region
4.6 North America UV Curing System Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 UV Curing System Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mercury Lamp
6.3 UV LED
7 UV Curing System Market, By Pressure Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High Pressure
7.3 Medium Pressure
7.4 Low Pressure
8 UV Curing System Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Spot Cure
8.3 Flood Cure
8.4 Focused Beam
9 UV Curing System Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Printing
9.3 Bonding and Assembling
9.4 Coating and Finishing
9.5 Disinfection
9.6 Others (Potting, Temporary Masking, Sealing)
10 UV Curing System Market, By End-User Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace and Defense
10.3 Automotive and Transportation
10.4 Construction and Architectural
10.5 Semiconductor
10.6 Energy
10.7 Industrial and Machinery
10.8 Marine
10.9 Medical
10.10 Consumer Electronics
10.11 Others (Agriculture and Filtration (Air and Water))
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Baldwin Technology
13.1.2 Nordson
13.1.3 Panasonic
13.1.4 Excelitas
13.1.5 Heraeus
13.1.6 Dymax
13.1.7 Phoseon
13.1.8 Honle
13.1.9 Delo
13.1.10 IST Metz
13.1.11 American Ultraviolet
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Omron
13.2.2 Uvitron
13.2.3 Atlantic Zeiser
13.2.4 Benford UV
13.2.5 Gew (EC)
13.2.6 Hanovia
13.2.7 Miltec UV
13.2.8 Thorlabs
13.2.9 Hoya Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jsnfh8/5_45_billion_uv?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-45-billion-uv-curing-system-market-by-technology-type-pressure-application-and-end-user-industry---global-forecast-to-2023--300651959.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article