$5.45 Billion UV Curing System Market by Technology, Type, Pressure, Application, and End-User Industry - Global Forecast to 2023

The UV curing system market was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.66% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to environmental awareness and stringent regulations; and low curing time and better performance as compared to traditional curing systems. However, limited depth of curing is restraining the growth of the market.



This report covers the following technology: Mercury lamp and UV LED system. Currently, UV LED system holds a smaller share in the UV curing system market, as it is used in limited applications; however, in the coming years, the UV LED market will be driven by deployment in new applications such as purification and disinfection. UV LED consumes less energy and generates less heat compared to mercury lamps, making it the most preferred UV curing technology in the coming years.



This report has been segmented, on the basis of end-user industry, into medical, consmer electronics, and construction and architecture. The construction and architecture industry is mainly driven by the increasing UV coating market across the globe. Additionally, increasing investments by government in public infrastructure such as highway joint sealing, structural bonding of bridge, and railways to cater to the needs of customized coating are fueling the demand for UV curing technologies in the construction industry.



This report covers the following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The Middle East accounted for a substantial share of the UV curing system market in ROW. Increasing awareness about benefits of UV curing technology is fueling the growth of the UV curing market in RoW.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Environmental Awareness and Stringent Regulations

High Speed and Performance Compared to Traditional Curing Systems

Restraint

Limited Depth of Curing

Opportunities

High Growth Prospect in New Applications

High Acceptance of Bio-Based Products and Resins

Challenge

Risks of Hazard Related to the Presence of Mercury in UV Mercury Lamps

