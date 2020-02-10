$5.4Bn Automotive Air Filters Market by Product, Application, End-use and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Air Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Intake Filters, Cabin Filters), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive air filters market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%. Stringent government regulations related to automotive emissions, coupled with rising fuel-efficient vehicles, are likely to propel market growth.



Increasing global environmental pollution, coupled with stringent environmental regulations implemented by governments and NGOs, is expected to drive the overall market over the forecast period. In addition, initiatives undertaken by associations such as Car Care Council and Environmental Protection Agency are likely to spread awareness about the product among automotive manufacturers across the globe, thereby driving the market growth.



Rising automotive production in developing economies such as India, China, and Indonesia is projected to boost the demand for this product in the automotive industry. In addition, increasing air pollution in the aforementioned countries has resulted in implementation of strict emission regulations, which is further estimated to drive the market.



Major cities across the globe had more particulate concentration than the required values in 2014. This forced governments to advocate the use of efficient emission systems. Therefore, the market is expected to benefit from these government initiatives as air filters are a major contributor toward increasing engine efficiency.



Key market players including Mann+Hummel Holding GmbH; K&N Engineering, Inc.; Cummins Inc.; Mahle GmbH; and Robert Bosch GmbH are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of products. In addition, these players are involved in establishing a strong distribution network across the globe by implementing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Cabin filters accounted for a market share of 49.5% in 2018, owing to their usage for maintaining a steady stream of fresh air in the vehicle cabin, coupled with their high frequency of replacement in automobiles

The passenger car application segment dominated the automotive air filters market in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025, due to rising demand for the product with growing automotive production across the globe

by 2025, due to rising demand for the product with growing automotive production across the globe The aftermarket end-use segment is projected to register notable gains and reach a revenue of USD 4.1 billion by 2025 driven by the replacement of cabin and intake filters on a regular basis as recommended by manufacturers

by 2025 driven by the replacement of cabin and intake filters on a regular basis as recommended by manufacturers The Asia-Pacific region accounted for a market share of 50.9% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025 owing to high automotive production in developing economies such as China , India , and Thailand

region accounted for a market share of 50.9% in 2018 and is projected to reach by 2025 owing to high automotive production in developing economies such as , , and Key participants are engaged in R&D activities to design and develop a wide-ranged product portfolio. In addition, the players are focusing on establishing and expanding their distribution networks across the globe

