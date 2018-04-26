$5 Billion Field Service Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global field service management market is expected to grow from USD 2.56 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.08 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of mobile applications and wearable devices among fieldworkers and the efficient planning of project and better work allocation for field workersare expected to drive the market across all regions.



The field service market has been segmented by component (solution and service), deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The services segment is observing great opportunities and importance among end-users, due to an increase in support and training services. Among solutions, the mobile field service management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it helps field service representatives increase their productivity through real-time collaboration among themselves and other office staff.



The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment type is also projected to witness the highest demand, as the cloud-based field service management solutions offer flexibility, scalability, low cost, and real-time access to data, regardless of the location of employees.



Field service management solutions are deployed across various industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, construction and real estate, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and others (Government, and Media and Entertainment). The telecom and IT industry vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Due to the rapid development of telecom capacity and network, field service management solutions provide telecom enterprises with enhanced scheduling across regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Field Service Management Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Type

4.3 Market By Component

4.4 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions (2018)

4.5 Market By Organization Size



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Efficient Planning of Projects

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Mobile Apps and Wearable Devices Among Field Workers

5.2.1.3 Efficient Work Allocation for Field Workers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Expertise in Feeding Real-Time Data Into the Field Service Management Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Requirement for Better Flow of Information to Technicians

5.2.3.2 Need for Better Performance Analysis and Integration

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Concerns Related to Data Confidentiality

5.2.4.2 Slow Growth in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies

5.3 Market Use Cases

5.4 Field Service Management Market: Next-Generation Industry Trends

5.4.1 AI and Predictive Analytics

5.4.2 Field Service Automation and Integration

5.4.3 IoT and Wearable Technologies



6 Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

6.2.2 Customer Management

6.2.3 Work Order Management

6.2.4 Inventory Management

6.2.5 Service Contract Management

6.2.6 Tracking and Performance Management

6.2.7 Reporting and Analytics

6.2.8 Mobile Field Service Management

6.2.9 Billing, Invoicing, and Mobile Payments

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Implementation

6.3.2 Support and Training

6.3.3 Consulting



7 Field Service Management Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Field Service Management Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.7 Transportation and Logistics

9.8 Construction and Real Estate

9.9 Energy and Utilities

9.10 Others



10 Field Service Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product Launches/Upgradations

11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.3 Partnerships and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Accruent

12.3 Acumatica

12.4 Astea

12.5 Clicksoftware

12.6 Comarch

12.7 Connect My World

12.8 Coresystems

12.9 Fieldaware

12.10 Geoconcept

12.11 IBM

12.12 IFS

12.13 Infor

12.14 Jobber

12.15 Kickserv

12.16 Microsoft

12.17 Oracle

12.18 Overit

12.19 Praxedo

12.20 Salesforce

12.21 SAP

12.22 Servicemax

12.23 Servicenow

12.24 Servicepower

12.25 Servicetitan

12.26 Servicetrade



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5c9mb8/5_billion_field?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-billion-field-service-management-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300637212.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

