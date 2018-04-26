$5 Billion Field Service Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Field Service Management Market by Solution (Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization, Customer Management, and Work Order Management), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global field service management market is expected to grow from USD 2.56 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.08 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of mobile applications and wearable devices among fieldworkers and the efficient planning of project and better work allocation for field workersare expected to drive the market across all regions.
The field service market has been segmented by component (solution and service), deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The services segment is observing great opportunities and importance among end-users, due to an increase in support and training services. Among solutions, the mobile field service management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it helps field service representatives increase their productivity through real-time collaboration among themselves and other office staff.
The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment type is also projected to witness the highest demand, as the cloud-based field service management solutions offer flexibility, scalability, low cost, and real-time access to data, regardless of the location of employees.
Field service management solutions are deployed across various industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, construction and real estate, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and others (Government, and Media and Entertainment). The telecom and IT industry vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Due to the rapid development of telecom capacity and network, field service management solutions provide telecom enterprises with enhanced scheduling across regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Field Service Management Market
4.2 Market By Deployment Type
4.3 Market By Component
4.4 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions (2018)
4.5 Market By Organization Size
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Efficient Planning of Projects
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Mobile Apps and Wearable Devices Among Field Workers
5.2.1.3 Efficient Work Allocation for Field Workers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Expertise in Feeding Real-Time Data Into the Field Service Management Software
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Requirement for Better Flow of Information to Technicians
5.2.3.2 Need for Better Performance Analysis and Integration
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Security Concerns Related to Data Confidentiality
5.2.4.2 Slow Growth in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies
5.3 Market Use Cases
5.4 Field Service Management Market: Next-Generation Industry Trends
5.4.1 AI and Predictive Analytics
5.4.2 Field Service Automation and Integration
5.4.3 IoT and Wearable Technologies
6 Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization
6.2.2 Customer Management
6.2.3 Work Order Management
6.2.4 Inventory Management
6.2.5 Service Contract Management
6.2.6 Tracking and Performance Management
6.2.7 Reporting and Analytics
6.2.8 Mobile Field Service Management
6.2.9 Billing, Invoicing, and Mobile Payments
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Implementation
6.3.2 Support and Training
6.3.3 Consulting
7 Field Service Management Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Field Service Management Market, By Industry Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Telecom and IT
9.4 Manufacturing
9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.6 Consumer Goods and Retail
9.7 Transportation and Logistics
9.8 Construction and Real Estate
9.9 Energy and Utilities
9.10 Others
10 Field Service Management Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Product Launches/Upgradations
11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.2.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Accruent
12.3 Acumatica
12.4 Astea
12.5 Clicksoftware
12.6 Comarch
12.7 Connect My World
12.8 Coresystems
12.9 Fieldaware
12.10 Geoconcept
12.11 IBM
12.12 IFS
12.13 Infor
12.14 Jobber
12.15 Kickserv
12.16 Microsoft
12.17 Oracle
12.18 Overit
12.19 Praxedo
12.20 Salesforce
12.21 SAP
12.22 Servicemax
12.23 Servicenow
12.24 Servicepower
12.25 Servicetitan
12.26 Servicetrade
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5c9mb8/5_billion_field?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-billion-field-service-management-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300637212.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article