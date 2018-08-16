$5 Bn In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, VLA, Business Jets), Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) market is projected to grow from USD 5.03 billion in 2018 to USD 7.65 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.72% from 2018 to 2023.

The need to enhance the passenger experience, technological developments, and an increase in aircraft deliveries are factors expected to drive the market. The market has been segmented based on fit, aircraft type, product, and region.

Based on end user, the IFEC market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to lead the market in 2018. Commercial aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing are currently focusing on installing enhanced in-flight entertainment systems, which are currently in production. Hence, the OEM segment is expected to lead the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the IFEC market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and business jets. The narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to lead the IFEC market during the forecast period. The growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment can be attributed to an increase in narrow-body aircraft deliveries worldwide. Airlines are presently replacing the older fleet of narrow-body aircraft with the introduction of latest aircraft, such as the A320neo and the 737 Max. They are also focused on the procurement of the next-generation narrow-body aircraft to improve profitability.

Based on product, the market is segmented into IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content. The IFE hardware segment is projected to lead the IFEC market from 2018 to 2023. Several market players are developing portable equipment to accommodate more seats, thereby reducing the operating cost of aircraft. Additionally, hardware providers of IFEC systems are taking advantage of the connectivity option that offers content streaming solutions.

The geographical analysis of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market includes regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to lead the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market in 2018. The aviation industry is one of the most profitable industries in North America, with major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US) in the region.

The regulatory framework & certification and increase in the overall weight of the aircraft are factors restraining the growth of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market. The recent developments section of the report includes information on new products developed and contracts undertaken by various companies between 2014 and 2018.

Major players in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market include Panasonic Avionics (US), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), and Global Eagle Entertainment (US), among others.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights







4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market



4.2 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Product



4.3 North America In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By End User and Country



4.4 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Aircraft Type







5 Market Overview







5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Need to Enhance Passenger Experience



5.2.1.2 Technological Developments



5.2.1.3 IFEC Becoming A Major Source of Ancillary Revenue for Airlines



5.2.1.4 Increase in Aircraft Deliveries



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Regulatory Frameworks & Certification



5.2.2.2 Increase in the Overall Weight of Aircraft



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Increase in Long-Haul Flights and Passenger Traffic



5.2.3.2 Wi-Fi Connectivity



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 High Installation Cost



5.2.4.2 Need to Upgrade IFE Systems and Ensure Content Management



5.2.4.3 Cyber Threats







6 Industry Trends







6.1 Introduction



6.2 Technology Roadmap



6.3 Top Content Providers and Their IFE Systems and Services



6.4 Technology Trends



6.4.1 Aircraft Interface Device



6.4.2 Wireless Connectivity



6.4.3 In-Seat Power Outlets for Handheld Devices



6.4.4 Live Streaming of Wide Variety of Content Through Live Access



6.4.5 Eye Tracking Technology



6.4.6 Byod (Bring Your Own Device)



6.4.7 Emerging Content Services



6.5 Innovation & Patent Registrations







7 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Product







7.1 Introduction



7.2 IFE Hardware



7.2.1 Portable Hardware



7.2.1.1 Dockable Seatback Units



7.2.1.2 Removable Storage Devices



7.2.1.3 Others



7.2.2 Non-Portable Hardware



7.2.2.1 Embedded Seatback Units



7.2.2.2 Seat Electronic Boxes



7.2.2.3 Media Servers



7.2.2.4 Others



7.3 IFE Connectivity



7.3.1 IFE Wired Connectivity



7.3.1.1 Wires & Cables



7.3.1.2 Ethernet Switches



7.3.1.3 Control Units



7.3.1.4 Others



7.3.2 IFE Wireless Connectivity



7.3.2.1 Wireless Access Points



7.3.2.2 Wireless Antennas



7.3.2.3 Others



7.4 IFE Content



7.4.1 Stored Content Services



7.4.2 Streamed Content Services



7.4.2.1 In-Flight Media



7.4.2.2 In-Flight Information



7.4.2.3 In-Flight Internet



7.4.2.4 In-Flight Online Shopping/Advertisement



7.4.2.5 In-Flight Phone/Messaging/Email



7.4.2.6 Others







8 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Aircraft Type







8.1 Introduction



8.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft



8.3 Wide-Body Aircraft



8.4 Business Jets



8.5 Very Large Aircraft







9 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By End User







9.1 Introduction



9.2 OEL



9.3 Aftermarket







10 Regional Analysis







11 Competitive Landscape







11.1 Overview



11.2 Market Share Analysis of the IFEC Market



11.2.1 Contracts



11.2.2 New Product Launches & Product Enhancements



11.2.3 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration



11.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions







12 Company Profiles







12.1 Introduction



12.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation



12.3 Thales Group



12.4 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.



12.5 Gogo LLC



12.6 Rockwell Collins, Inc.



12.7 Viasat, Inc.



12.8 Sitaonair



12.9 Digecor, Inc.



12.10 Zodiac Aerospace



12.11 Honeywell International



12.12 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg





