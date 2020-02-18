5 Predictions for the Global Life Sciences Market, 2020 - AI to Witness Accelerated Adoption in Drug Discovery Innovation in Cancer and Rare Diseases

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predictions for the Global Life Sciences Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth trajectory of the global life sciences industry has benefited from a combination of novel technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9, microbiome and single-cell, relaxation of entry barriers in markets like China, and better-defined regulatory frameworks around next-generation therapies and companion diagnostics.



A common denominator of growth achieved thus far has been developments in the digital arena including, but not limited to, operationalizing Artificial Intelligence platforms, Internet of Medical Things, Real World Evidence, and Blockchain. As use cases and applications in life sciences of the aforementioned technologies increase, its impact will be realized in the coming years. Digital continuity will provide the framework and transparency required throughout the clinical development lifecycle.

This study explores specific technologies that are expected to have the largest impact across the drug lifecycle.



While new technologies and platforms are driving the development of novel therapies, the genesis of most therapies has been in academic institutes and research centers. Therefore, economical manufacturing scale-up remains a critical impediment in advancing these therapies from the lab to clinics. Moreover, as pharma companies face pressure from all directions with the risk of negatively- affected profitability, companies are exploring unconventional solutions to introduce optimization and sustainability of profits. One such measure is taking biomanufacturing to next-generation smart facilities that offer greater connectivity, continuity, reproducibility, and efficiency of operations; 2019 witnessed a string of such biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility expansions.

This study explores more specific tangents of connected and intelligent bioprocessing and highlights the key companies that are enabling this change.



Multiple approvals and commercial launches clubbed with improvements in manufacturing capability have paved way for next-generation and cell and gene therapies to become mainstream. While biopharma investment continues unabated in this segment due to high clinical potential, sustainable reimbursement models will be the key to unlocking true commercial potential.

This research service provides insights into the reimbursement models which will change the course of business strategies for pharma companies and associated stakeholders and ensure sustainable growth in the segment.



With a large number of innovations in diagnostics coming from global IVD players, local companies in the APAC region are using multilateral collaborations to facilitate early introduction of innovations in local markets as well as shaping portfolio choices to bridge gaps in high growth but under-served markets.

Lastly, the study highlights the convergence of pharmaceuticals, new diagnostic technologies, and unavoidable need for companion diagnostics, which has been enabled by the regulatory and commercial evolution in the global life sciences industry.

