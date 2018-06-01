$500+ Million Flue Gas Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The flue gas analyzer market is estimated to be worth USD 576.2 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 814.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2017 and 2023.

The growth of this market is propelled by the rise in the demand for environmental protection, stringent environmental and legal regulations, and increase in health and safety concerns.

The market for inline flue gas analyzers is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than that of portable flue gas analyzers during 2017-2023. Most manufacturers prefer inline flue gas analyzers as they can be used for continuous emission monitoring of flue gases. Flue gas analyzers offer accuracy and reliability during long-term measurements. Inline flue gas analyzers are installed for applications in hazardous environments owing to their feature of weatherproof and explosion-proof enclosures. Hence, various industries have widely accepted inline flue gas analyzers and amassed huge installation base worldwide.

The market for the waste incineration application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Monitoring incineration emissions is a challenge as a large number of gaseous components need to be measured with high accuracy. Therefore, the demand for flue gas analyzers is expected to continue to remain high for monitoring emissions in incineration plants.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Applications, namely, power generation plants, waste incineration, oil & gas are expected to drive the growth of the flue gas analyzer market in APAC. The rise in the demand for stringent air pollution regulations, growth in power generation plants in countries such as China and India, and the rapid increase in industrialization and urbanization in the APAC region are the key factors responsible for the increasing adoption of flue gas analyzers in this region.

One of the key restraining factors for the flue gas analyzer market growth is the high cost of flue gas analyzers. Industrial facilities need sophisticated emission monitoring equipment to remain operational even in harsh environmental conditions, such as high gas temperature and high dust conditions. Flue gas analyzers need to provide highly accurate measurements. To obtain this high reliability and accuracy, manufacturers must regularly maintain their systems to keep them operational at all times. Flue gas analyzers are expensive. Since these products used in emission monitoring systems, they need to be certified by respective authorities and also adhere certain compliance based on the emission regulations of a country where they are intended to use. Hence, the overall cost of ownership of these analyzers is high, which is restraining the market growth.

ABB (Switzerland) is a pioneering technology leader that serves customers in utilities, industry, transport, and infrastructure globally. ABB is a customer-focused leading company in the industrial technology. The company is at the forefront of innovating digitally connected industrial equipment and systems. ABB received orders worth USD 33.4 billion in 2016.

Strong brand of the company has a considerable positive impact on the flue gas analyzer market. SICK (Germany), Teledyne Analytical Instruments (US), Emerson (US), AMETEK (US), HORIBA (Japan), California Analytical Instruments (US), Environnement (France), Testo (Germany), Nova Analytical Systems (US), Dragerwerk (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Siemens (Germany) are some major companies in this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in Flue Gas Analyzer Market Opportunities

4.2 Inline Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Type

4.3 Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Installation

4.4 Flue Gas Analyzer Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.5 Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rise in Demand for Environmental Protection

5.1.1.2 Stringent Environmental and Legal Regulations

5.1.1.3 Increase in Health and Safety Concerns

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Flue Gas Analyzers

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Expanding Market in Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Trade-Off Between Accuracy Cost and Value Proposition for End-Users



6 Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Installation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inline

6.2.1 Inline Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Type

6.2.1.1 Single-Gas Analyzers

6.2.1.2 Multi-Gas Analyzers

6.2.2 Inline Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Systems

6.2.3 CEMS

6.2.4 PEMS

6.3 Portable



7 Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zirconia

7.3 Electrochemical

7.4 Paramagnetic

7.5 Infrared

7.6 Others



8 Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Gas Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COX

8.3 SOX

8.4 NOX

8.5 Others



9 Flue Gas Analyzer Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power Generation Plants

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Cement Plants

9.5 Chemicals

9.6 Pulp & Paper

9.7 Metals

9.8 Waste Incineration

9.9 Others



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Flue Gas Analyzer Market

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.2 Emerson

12.3 Ametek

12.4 Teledyne Analytical Instruments

12.5 Horiba

12.6 Nova Analytical Systems

12.7 Testo

12.8 Environnement

12.9 Sick

12.10 Wohler Technik

12.11 Tekran

12.12 California Analytical Instruments

12.13 Kane

12.14 Other Key Players

12.14.1 Drager

12.14.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.14.3 Siemens

12.14.4 Opsis

12.14.5 Servomex

12.14.6 Mru Instruments

12.14.7 Afriso-Euro-Index

12.14.8 Imr Environmental Equipment

12.14.9 Endee Engineers

12.14.10 Vasthi Engineers

12.14.11 Labsol Enterprises



