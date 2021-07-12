$558.7 Billion Online Apparel Global Market to 2026 - Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Apparel Market: Analysis By Price Range (Low, Medium, Premium), Model Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the existing trend of online purchases and also boosted the online apparel market and it is expected that the trend will continue post the pandemic. The penetration of online apparel retail has increased in the year 2020 compared to 2019 in most of the markets with the global online apparel market penetration increased from 19% in 2019 to 28% in 2020. With the growing penetration of online apparel sales trends in various countries, the leading and niche online apparel retailers will continue to leverage the opportunities in the market with their resources and technology.



The global online apparel market is characterised by major acquisition spree with major apparel brands choosing the inorganic path of growth to expand product portfolio and increase markets share. Asos acquired the top brands of Arcadia that includes Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. Also, Boohoo acquired Debenhams.com and increased its portfolio of brands. These acquisitions will help the companies to boost margins and profits in a very short period of time.



The Global Online Apparel Market was valued at USD 558.70 Billion in the year 2020. Meanwhile, one of the drivers of the Online Apparel market is the adoption of the digitalisation in the Online Apparel Market. The most successful companies deliver a world-class customer experience by removing all the friction for consumers. This begins with replacing the hassle of haggling with transparent and upfront pricing. While there has been a slow shift towards the digitization of records over many years, the trend of E-commerce is increasing with a greater pace and this is tending to propel the Online Apparel Market as people are getting more flexibilities and ease of access.



Low Price Range Online Apparels are expected to hold the major share of Online Apparel Market. In the countries with low economy, generally people tend to buy clothes for less price because they provide much value to the Online Apparel market. At that price, the customer gets a good discount for the apparel and there are also lots of offers which make that buy worthy. Business-to-Business Model Type Online Apparels is expected to hold a very larger market share of Online Apparel Market than Business-to-Consumer Model Type. But nowadays people are moving towards the Business-to-Consumer Model Type as they provide lucrative offers and also the apparels are much cheaper.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Online Apparel Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Online Apparel Market by Price Range (Low, Medium, Premium).

The report analyses the Online Apparel Market by Model Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer).

The report analyses the Online Apparel Market by End User (Men, Women, Kids).

The Global Online Apparel Market has been analysed By Region ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , China , Japan , India ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Price Range, by Model Type, by End User, by region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Price Range development. The companies analysed in the report include: Asos PLC, Amazon, H&M, Boohoo PLC, Nike, Macys Inc., Zara, Gap Inc., Next PLC, Mark and Spencer.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Scope and Methodology

2 Strategic Recommendations



3 Online Apparel Market: Product Overview



4 Global Online Apparel Market: An Analysis

4 1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4 2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Apparel Market

4 3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5 Global Online Apparel Market Segmentation, By Price Range

5 1 Global Online Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

5 2 Competitive Scenario of Online Apparel Market: By Price Range (2020 & 2026)

5 3 By Low- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5 4 By Medium- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5 5 By Premium- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6 Global Online Apparel Market Segmentation, By Model Type

6 1 Global Online Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

6 2 Competitive Scenario of Online Apparel Market: By Model Type (2020 & 2026)

6 3 By Business-to-Business- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6 4 By Business-to-Consumer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7 Global Online Apparel Market Segmentation, By End User

7 1 Global Online Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

7 2 Competitive Scenario of Online Apparel Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7 3 By Men- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7 4 By Women- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7 5 By Kids- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8 Global Online Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

8 1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Apparel Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9 Americas Online Apparel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9 1 Americas Online Apparel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 2 Americas Economic and Industrial Outlook

9 3 America Online Apparel Market: Prominent Companies

9 4 Market Segmentation By Price Range (Low, Medium, Premium)

9 5 Market Segmentation By Model Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer)

9 6 Market Segmentation By End User (Men, Women, Kids)

9 7 Americas Online Apparel Market: Country Analysis

9 8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Online Apparel Market- By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9 9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Online Apparel Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

9 10 United States Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 11 United States Market Share of leading companies

9 12 United States Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

9 13 United States Economic & Industrial Outlook

9 14 Canada Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 15 Canada Market Share of leading companies

9 16 Canada Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

9 17 Canada Economic & Industrial Outlook

9 18 Mexico Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 19 Mexico Market Share of leading companies

9 20 Mexico Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

9 21 Mexico Economic & Industrial Outlook



10 Europe Online Apparel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10 1 Europe Online Apparel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 2 Europe Economic and Industrial Outlook

10 3 Europe Online Apparel Market: Prominent Companies

10 4 Market Segmentation By Price Range (Low, Medium, Premium)

10 5 Market Segmentation By Model Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer)

10 6 Market Segmentation By End User (Men, Women, Kids)

10 7 Europe Online Apparel Market: Country Analysis

10 8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Online Apparel Market- By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

10 9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Online Apparel Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

10 10 Germany Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 11 Germany Market Share of leading companies

10 12 Germany Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

10 13 Germany Economic & Industrial Outlook

10 14 United Kingdom Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 15 United Kingdom Market Share of leading companies

10 16 United Kingdom Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

10 17 United Kingdom Economic & Industrial Outlook

10 18 France Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 19 France Market Share of leading companies

10 20 France Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

10 21 France Economic & Industrial Outlook

10 22 Italy Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 23 Italy Market Share of leading companies

10 24 Italy Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

10 25 Italy Economic & Industrial Outlook



11 Asia Pacific Online Apparel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11 1 Asia Pacific Online Apparel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Outlook

11 3 Asia Pacific Online Apparel Market: Prominent Companies

11 4 Market Segmentation By Price Range (Low, Medium, Premium)

11 5 Market Segmentation By Model Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer)

11 6 Market Segmentation By End User (Men, Women, Kids)

11 7 Asia Pacific Online Apparel Market: Country Analysis

11 8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Online Apparel Market- By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

11 9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Online Apparel Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

11 10 China Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 11 China Market Share of leading companies

11 12 China Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

11 13 China Economic & Industrial Outlook

11 14 Japan Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 15 Japan Market Share of leading companies

11 16 Japan Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

11 17 Japan Economic & Industrial Outlook

11 18 India Online Apparel Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 19 India Market Share of leading companies

11 20 India Online Apparel Segmentation By Price Range, Model Type, End User (2016-2026)

11 21 India Economic & Industrial Outlook



12 Global Online Apparel Market Dynamics

12 1 Global Online Apparel Market Drivers

12 2 Global Online Apparel Market Restraints

12 3 Global Online Apparel Market Trends



13 Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13 1 Market Attractiveness

13 1 1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Apparel Market - By Price Range (Year 2026)

13 1 2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Apparel Market - By Model Type (Year 2026)

13 1 3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Apparel Market - By End User (Year 2026)

13 1 4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Apparel Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14 Competitive Landscape

14 1 Market Share of leading companies

14 2 SWOT Analysis- Global Online Apparel Market

14 3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Online Apparel Market



15 Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15 1 Asos PLC

15 2 Amazon

15 3 H&M

15 4 Boohoo PLC

15 5 Nike

15 6 Macys Inc.

15 7 Zara

15 8 Gap Inc.

15 9 Next PLC

15 10 Mark and Spencer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s10jg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

