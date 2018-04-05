$58.11 Billion Population Health Management Solutions (PHM) Market, 2023

Global population health management solutions market is expected to reach USD 58.11 billion by 2023 from USD 19.79 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Population Health Management (PHM) is commonly defined as a holistic approach which includes aggregation of patient data across the healthcare continuum, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions that can improve the quality of care and outcomes while managing costs for a defined group of people.

Rising aging population & burden of chronic diseases, continued pressure to curtail rising healthcare costs, growing demand to improve care quality, implementation of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S., trend towards value-based care, growing digitization in emerging countries, increasing awareness about PHM, improving HCIT infrastructure and adoption of HCIT solutions such as EMRs and HIE, increasing focus on personalized medicine, advancing IT & big data capabilities, government support for coordinated care, and proliferating accountable care organizations (ACO) are resulting in robust demand for population health management solutions across the globe.

However, patient data privacy and confidentiality issues, lack of data management capacities, and reluctance to migrate from conventional systems may hinder the growth of the global population health management solutions market to some extent.



In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various segments involved in population health management solutions market. These segments include population health management solutions market by component, mode of delivery, end user, and geography.



Key questions answered in the report:

"Growing demand to improve care quality, and the implementation of Affordable Care Act & Patient Protection Act in the U.S. leads to the growth of population health management solutions market"

How does the penetration of population health management solutions in healthcare providers differ from healthcare payers?

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, mode of delivery, end-user, and regions/countries?

"Web-based mode of delivery accounts for a relatively large proportion of share in population health management solutions globally"

What factors contribute to the growth of web-based mode of delivery?

What factors contribute to the frequent usage of web-based mode of delivery in hospitals and clinics?

Conversely, which geographic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in terms of adoption of web-based delivery models?

"The North American population health management solutions market favors both larger and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments"

Who are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

Which segments of the population health management solutions market are expected to offer lucrative revenue growth over the forecast period and why?

What strategies should the new companies focus to enter this market and to compete effectively?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global population health management solutions market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/ countries?

"Recently partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions are the key growth strategies adopted in the population health management solutions marketplace"

Which companies have recently partnered, signed agreements and collaborated and how will these unions affect the competitive landscape of the population health management solutions space?

Which companies have launched new products and how will these products strengthen the capabilities, and their competitive position in the market?

Who are the local emerging players in the global population health management solutions and how do they compete with the global players?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S.

4.2.2. Government Focus on Preventive Care

4.2.3. Rising Geriatric Population & Burden of Chronic Diseases

4.2.4. Increasing Adoption of Health IT Solutions

4.2.5. Growing Emphasis on Building Disease Registries

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Patient Data Privacy and Confidentiality Issues

4.3.2. Lack of Interoperability

4.3.3. Reluctance to Migrate From Conventional Systems

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Significant Growth Potential in APAC

4.4.2. Rising Focus on Value-Based Care Model

4.5. Key Player Analysis



5. Population Health Management Solutions Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Global Population Health Management Solutions Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Healthcare Providers

6.3. Healthcare Payers

6.4. Employer Groups

6.5. Government Bodies



7. Population Health Management Solutions Market, by Mode of Delivery

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Web-Based

7.3. on-Premise

7.4. Cloud-Based



8. Population Health Management Solutions Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Partnerships, Agreements, Strategic Alliances & Collaborations

9.2. New Product/Service Launches

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Expansions



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product & Services Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

10.1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10.2. Bettrlife Corporation

10.3. Cerner Corporation

10.4. Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

10.5. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

10.6. Epic Systems Corporation

10.7. GSI Health, LLC.

10.8. GE Healthcare

10.9. Health Catalyst

10.10. IBM Corporation

10.11. i2i Population Health

10.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.13. Mckesson Corporation

10.14. Medecision

10.15. UnitedHealth Group

10.16. Zeomega, Inc.



