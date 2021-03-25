5ACVO Names Jillian Davis Director of Operations for Credentials Verification

TULSA, Okla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5ACVO welcomes Jillian Davis as the CVO Director of Operations for Credentials Verification. Jillian will lead the CVO operations and service team serving thousands of providers, medical practices, rural hospitals and large medical groups across the country. Full team details can be found in the Who is 5A? section on the company website, 5ACVO.com.

With extensive credentialing expertise, Jillian brings a deep understanding of the credentialing process to 5ACVO. Most recently, Jillian was with Tenet Healthcare as the National Credentialing Manager. Before Tenet, Jillian was with HCSC and responsible for audits on behalf of BCBS of IL, MT, NM, OK and TX, auditing files, policies and procedures.

Additionally, Jillian has a depth of experience preparing documents and processes for internal audits including NCQA, URAC, CMS, Joint Commission and AAAHC. Jillian is truly an expert in her field demonstrated by having achieved her CPCS certification. We are proud, happy and fortunate that she is a part of the 5ACVO family!

Please join us in welcoming Jillian to the 5ACVO.com team.

5ACVO.com is a division of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services. In addition to 5ACVO, Fifth Avenue Healthcare's sister companies include Fifth Avenue Agency and Primoris Credentialing Network. Fifth Avenue Agency provides medical professional liability insurance solutions and Primoris Credentialing Network delivers provider enrollment through delegation with health plans to 1000's of providers.

Visit 5ACVO.com for more information.

