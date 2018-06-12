5EU Surgical Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures Volumes to 2021

This report presents procedure volumes forecasts for some of the most common cardiovascular and peripheral vascular surgical procedures performed in the five EU countries of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK (5EU). The forecast period covered by this report is for the years 2016 through 2021.

This report also presents an overview of the etiology and epidemiology of selected cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases/disorders, prevailing surgical approaches/techniques, and evolving procedural utilization trends.

Cardiovascular surgical procedures discussed include cardiac resynchronization therapy, congenital heart defect repair, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, implantation of implantable cardioverter defibrillators, pacemakers, and ventricular-assist devices, heart valve repair/replacement, percutaneous coronary intervention with or without stenting, thrombectomy/thrombolysis, and transmyocardial revascularization.



Peripheral vascular interventional/surgical procedures covered include femoropopliteal bypass and stenting, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty, and stent grafting.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. EUROPEAN UNION HEALTHCARE OVERVIEW

1.1 GDP and healthcare spending

1.2 Healthcare financing

1.3 Healthcare economics

1.4 Healthcare facilities and personnel

1.5 Ambulatory surgery

1.6 Hospital length of stay

1.7 Unified healthcare

1.8 France, national healthcare profile

1.9 Germany, national healthcare profile

1.10 Italy, national healthcare profile

1.11 Spain, national healthcare profile

1.12 United Kingdom, national healthcare profile

1.13 Bibliography

2. CARDIOVASCULAR AND PERIPHERAL VASCULAR SURGICAL PROCEDURES

2.1 Arrhythmias

2.2 Circulatory disorders

2.3 Myocardial disorders

2.4 Peripheral artery disease and treatment

2.5 Bibliography



