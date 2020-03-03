5G, Beyond 5G (B5G) and 6G Forecasts, 2020-2030 - Teleoperations, Telerobotics, and Industrial Automation Will Be Leading 6G-Enabled Solutions

DUBLIN, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G. It analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.

Report Benefits

Forecasts for 5G and beyond market through 2030

Identify the market for 5G radio and core network infrastructure

Learn how 6G will provide hyper-fast short-range communications

Understand the importance of smart surfaces and environments in 6G

Learn about the evolution of 6G networks from spoke-and-hub to mesh topologies

Identify the role of 6G in peer networking and device-to-device communications

Select Findings

Global 5G Stand-alone infrastructure market will exceed $94B by 2025

by 2025 Migration to 5G Core is a 24-month endeavor including testing and integration

Market for 5G Core infrastructure in North America will reach nearly $14B by 2025

will reach nearly by 2025 Followed by Europe and North America , the Asia-Pacific region will lead 6G infrastructure

and , the region will lead 6G infrastructure B5G will be a boon for neutral host providers as well as micro-operator service providers

Teleoperations, telerobotics, and industrial automation will be leading 6G-enabled solutions

Identity management and authentication will be critically important for 6G mesh networking

Ambient intelligence will take a major leap forward with embedded device AI in 6G networks

Just as 5G took shape after several years of R&D focused on beyond 4G (B4G) technologies, the ICT industry is in a similar situation with sixth-generation (6G) wireless as leading organizations begin to focus on B5G market opportunities. There will be a need for substantial engineering efforts ranging from innovation in materials science, electrical engineering, power management, and many other areas as part of a multi-disciplinary approach.



Leading companies and NGOs are focused on both the evolution of 5G as well as completely new technologies, capabilities, and solutions that will be unique to the market beyond 5G. R&D considerations are driven by ICT ecosystem economics, such as new B5G market-driven business models and opportunities, as well as societal factors, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the 6G market will also focus on filling 5G capability gaps just as B4G intended for LTE.



Along with new opportunities will come new challenges as the 6G market will require substantial engineering and innovative approaches in many areas including the need to deal with significantly higher radio frequencies than 5G. This is because B5G is likely to leverage terahertz frequency bands as well as the lower levels used in 5G based on millimeter waveforms. As part of this technical challenge, innovation in materials science and electrical engineering will be required to devise smart surfaces necessary to help with radio signal propagation and management.



In terms of the beyond 5G market impact on business operations, 6G technologies are anticipated to accelerate the trend towards increasingly virtualized, programmable, and distributed network infrastructure. This includes 6G infrastructure within traditional carrier networks as well as further expansion of enterprise, industrial, and government owned/controlled equipment and software. Neutral hosting and managed services will continue to grow in importance as will virtual-networking and the micro-operator service model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Wireless Cellular

2.1.1 1G to 3G Wireless

2.1.2 4G Long Term Evolution

2.1.3 5G Wireless

2.2 Beyond 5G Wireless

2.2.1 Why look Beyond 5G (B5G)?

2.2.2 Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless



3. 5G Technology and Solutions

3.1 5G Technology

3.1.1 5G Radio Access Network

3.1.2 5G Core Network

3.1.3 5G and Edge Computing

3.2 5G Solutions

3.2.1 5G Voice Services

3.2.2 5G Fixed Wireless

3.2.3 5G Service Categories

3.2.4 Combined 5G and Edge Computing Solutions

3.2.5 5G and Private Networks for Enterprise, Industrial, and Government



4. 5G Applications and Services

4.1 5G Consumer Applications and Services

4.2 5G Business Applications and Services

4.3 Notable Focal Points for 5G Applications and Services

4.3.1 Mission Critical Communications

4.3.2 Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality

4.3.3 Industrial Automation

4.3.4 Connected and Self-Driving Terrestrial Vehicles

4.3.5 Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



5. 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2030

5.1 5G Infrastructure Investment 2020 - 2030

5.1.1 5G NR Infrastructure 2020 - 2030

5.1.2 5G Core Infrastructure 2020 - 2030

5.1.3 5G Devices 2020 - 2030

5.2 5G by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segment 2020 - 2030

5.3 5G by Network Function (User Plane, Control Plane, Data Layer) 2020 - 2030

5.3.1 5G by Core Market by User Plane Network Functions 2020 - 2030

5.3.2 5GC Control Plane Market by Network Functions 2020 - 2030

5.3.3 5G Data Layer Market by Network Functions 2020 - 2030

5.4 5G by Deployment: Non-Standalone vs. SA 2020 - 2030

5.4.1 5G Deployment by Non-standalone (NSA) Configurations 2020 - 2030

5.4.2 5G Deployment by Standalone Configurations 2020 - 2030

5.5 5G by Device Types 2020 - 2030

5.6 5G Infrastructure by Region 2020 - 2030

5.7 5G Users by Region 2020 - 2030

5.8 5G Implementation by Region 2020 - 2030

5.9 North America 5G 2020 - 2030

5.9.1 North America 5G Infrastructure 2020 - 2030

5.9.2 North America 5G by Segment 2020 - 2030

5.9.3 North America 5G by Country 2020 - 2030

5.10 Europe 5G 2020 - 2030

5.10.1 Europe 5G Infrastructure 2020 - 2030

5.10.2 Europe 5G by Segment 2020 - 2030

5.10.1 Europe 5G by Country 2020 - 2030

5.11 Asia Pacific 5G 2020 - 2030

5.11.1 APAC 5G Infrastructure 2020 - 2030

5.11.2 APAC 5G by Segment 2020 - 2030

5.11.3 APAC 5G by Country 2020 - 2030

5.12 Middle East and Africa 5G 2020 - 2030

5.12.1 MEA 5G Infrastructure 2020 - 2030

5.12.2 MEA 5G Market by Segment 2020 - 2030

5.12.3 MEA 5G by Country 2020 - 2030



6. Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions

6.1 Beyond 5G Characteristics

6.2 Beyond 5G Technology

6.2.1 6G Radio

6.2.2 6G Core

6.2.3 6G and Artificial Intelligence

6.2.4 6G and Edge Computing

6.3 Beyond 5G Capabilities

6.4 Beyond 5G Requirements

6.4.1 Business Planning

6.4.2 Engineering

6.4.3 Materials

6.4.4 Power Management

6.5 Beyond 5G Networking

6.6 Beyond 5G Innovation

6.6.1 Smart Surfaces

6.6.2 Smart Environments

6.6.3 Smart Power

6.7 Beyond 5G Impacts

6.7.1 Technology and Business Impacts

6.7.2 Societal Impacts

6.8 Beyond 5G Solutions

6.8.1 6G Communications

6.8.2 6G Sensing

6.8.3 6G Imaging

6.8.4 6G Precise Location Determination



7. Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis

7.1 University of Oulu

7.2 Samsung Group

7.3 LG Electronics

7.4 Huawei Technologies

7.5 SK Telecom

7.6 NTT DoCoMo



8. Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis

8.1 Americas

8.1.1 Canada

8.1.2 United States

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.3 South Korea

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Finland

8.3.2 European Commission



9. Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

9.1 6G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2025 - 2030

9.1.1 6G Infrastructure Market 2025 - 2030

9.1.2 6G R&D Investment 2025 - 2030

9.1.3 6G Core Infrastructure 2025 - 2030

9.1.4 6G Transport Network 2025 - 2030

9.1.5 6G Infrastructure Deployment 2025 - 2030



10. Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 Focus on 5G Solutions for Profitability

10.2 Buildout the 5G Core for Services Differentiation

10.3 Outlook for 5G Services by Category

10.3.1 Enhanced Broadband

10.3.2 Massive Machine-type Communications

10.3.3 Ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications

10.4 Outlook for 6G Services



11. Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services

11.1 5G Industrial Automation Global Forecasts 2020 - 2025

11.1.1 IIoT 5G Automation Market Value

11.1.2 Wireless IIoT 5G Device Deployments

11.2 5G Industrial Automation Regional Forecasts 2020 - 2025

11.2.1 Market Value by Region

11.2.2 Market Value by Leading Countries

11.2.3 Deployment by Region

11.2.4 Deployment by Leading Countries

11.2.5 Europe Market Forecasts

11.2.6 North America Market Forecasts

11.2.7 APAC Market Forecasts

11.5 5G Robotics Global Market Revenue

11.5.1 Autonomous Robot Market

11.5.2 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market

11.5.3 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.6 5G Robotics Regional Forecasts

11.6.1 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot by Region

11.6.2 North America 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.6.3 Europe 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.6.4 APAC 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.7 Global 5G Enabled Virtual Reality Market

11.7.1 Combined Market Revenue 2021 - 2026

11.7.2 Combined Unit Shipment 2021 - 2026

11.7.3 Combined Active User 2021 - 2026

11.8 5G Accelerated VR Adoption Market

11.8.1 Market by Segments 2021 - 2026

11.8.2 VR Shipment Units 2021 - 2026

11.8.3 VR Active Users 2021 - 2026

11.8.4 5G VR Market by Region 2021 - 2026

11.9 5G Consumer VR Application Market 2021 - 2026

11.9.1 Gaming

11.9.2 Live Events

11.9.3 Video Entertainment

11.10 5G VR Enterprise Application Market 2021 - 2026

11.10.1 Retail Sector

11.10.2 Real Estate

11.10.3 Healthcare

11.10.4 Education

11.11 5G VR Industrial Application Market 2021 - 2026

11.11.1 Military

11.11.2 Engineering

11.11.3 Civil Aviation

11.11.4 Medical Industry

11.11.5 Agriculture

11.11.6 Government and Public Sector



