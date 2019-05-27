5G: The Emerging Digital Frontier

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in an Age of Boundless Connectivity and Intelligent Automation

A digital transformation wave is being experienced across almost every industry.Industries are forming partnerships to develop solutions by utilizing diversified areas of expertise, and exploring new business models.



This transformation demands new requirements on connectivity and is setting the stage for the next generation of wireless access technology, 5G. The increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks from consumers and businesses will require innovative networks, new frequency bands, and improved core wireless technologies.



The requirement for high reliability and low latency in mission-critical applications, such as remote surgery, connected cars, and industrial automation will be a key driver for 5G.



5G is a combination of speed, latency, and reliability that will elevate and enrich the end user experience. 5G will be a key connectivity enabler for Internet-of-Things (IoT) ecosystems by providing significantly lower latency. It will provide industries customized connectivity in order to meet customer needs, thereby driving innovative business models. 5G will address a much wider range of spectrum bands, use cases, and services and will open other revenue streams for operators. 5G will have a huge impact on operators wherein they will need to overcome the barriers of spectrum and network topology to make themselves ready for commercial launch.



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

An Overview of 5G

Drivers for 5G Adoption

5G – Innovation Landscape

5G Potential Applications and Use Cases

Role of 5G in Manufacturing

Challenges and Strategic Recommendations



