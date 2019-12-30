5th Annual Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference - Focus on Biomarker Discovery & Exploratory Biomarkers (San Diego, CA, USA - February 6-7, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5th Annual Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Last year, the 4th Edition of this Conference focused on addressing the gaps between early-stage biomarker development and the commercialization stage of biomarkers. Leading industry and academic experts shared their case studies focusing on advancements in the companion diagnostics area.



Designed to deliver a forward-looking perspective on the opportunities and challenges impacting market growth for the biomarker industry, the conference will focus on Biomarker Discovery & exploratory Biomarkers and application of biomarkers in Immuno-oncology, neurology and inflammatory diseases.



30+ experts from academia and industry will be presenting their current work in Biomarkers, Latest updates on regulatory guidelines and approvals, Cancer biomarker validation for clinical application, Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine, Impact of Big data in translational biomarker research and Future of Companion Diagnostics.



Opportunity to develop long-lasting business relationships and networking opportunities with researchers, scientists, clinicians, academicians and professionals from Pharmaceutical companies, Bio-pharma companies, Universities, and Research institutes.



Over 20 presentations, round-tables, and panel discussions focused on the key opportunities and challenges in biomarker research, from precision medicine and companion diagnostics through to digital biomarkers and clinical trials.

This two-day event will invite 100+ biomarker discovery professionals, 20+ expert speakers and 15+ solution/technology providers to a unique platform to deliver niche buyer-seller ecosystem in the biomarker Industry.

Who Should Attend?



Researchers, Scientists & Clinicians who are active in Biomarker discovery, Translational research, Clinical Biomarker, Imaging Biomarkers & Companion Diagnostics.

Agenda



Day 1



08:15 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note

09:00 - 09:10 Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:10 - 09:40 Keynote Presentation: Discussing clinical biomarker qualification strategies (regulatory aspects)-US FDA



Biomarkers In Clinical & Translational Development: Drug Discovery And Assay Development



09:40 - 10:10 Use of proteomics for biomarker identification

10:10 - 10:25 Solution Provider Presentation

10:25 - 11:10 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:10 - 11:40 Identifying predictive biomarkers of response to PD-L1 inhibition

11:40 - 12:10 Solution Provider Presentation

12:10 - 12:40 Functional biomarker assay development for cancer treatment

12:40 - 13:10 Cancer biomarker validation for clinical application

13:10 - 14:10 Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings



Innovations In Biomarker Research: Digital Biomarkers, Precision Medicine And Big Data



14:10 - 14:40 Predictive biomarkers for targeted cancer therapy

14:40 - 14:55 Solution Provider Presentation

14:55 - 15:25 Importance of imaging biomarkers for precision medicine

15:25 - 15:40 Case study on accelerating Artificial Intelligence to boost biomarker drug discovery and development

15:40 - 16:25 Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

16:25 - 16:55 Case study on the use of Wearables and Biosensors in clinical trials

16:55 - 17:25 Panel Discussion: Use of biomarkers in clinics-success and challenges of getting a good biomarker

17:25 - 17:30 Closing Remarks from the Chairman

17:30 - 19:00 Drinks Reception & Networking



Day 2



08:15 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note

09:00 - 09:10 Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:10 - 09:40 Keynote Presentation: Regulatory strategy/guidelines in drug-diagnostic co-development



From Biomarkers To CDx: Strategies To Accelerate CDx Development And Commercialization



09:40 - 10:10 Selecting patients using CDx in clinical trials

10:10 - 10:25 Solution Provider Presentation

10:25 - 11:10 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:10 - 11:40 Leveraging IO markers for companion diagnostics development

11:40 - 12:10 Trends in cost and reimbursement for the use of CDx

12:10 - 12:40 Challenges in NGS based CDx



Clinical Applications Of Biomarkers In Immuno-Oncology, Neurology And Inflammatory Diseases



12:40 - 13:10 Case study on the effective use of biomarker strategies in IO trials

13:10 - 14:10 Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings

14:10 - 14:40 Solution Provider Presentation

14:40 - 15:10 Application of omics technology to biomarker drug discovery in inflammatory diseases

15:10 - 15:25 Studying the clinical change of paradigm in liquid biopsies

15:25 - 16:00 Break out session

Speakers



Howard Federoff , Professor of Neurology, University of California

, Professor of Neurology, Mark Ma , Executive Director, Bioanalytical & Biomarker Development, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, Executive Director, Bioanalytical & Biomarker Development, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Michael Washburn , Clinical Biomarker Leader, GSK

, Clinical Biomarker Leader, GSK Pallavi Sachdev , Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Medicine, Eisai

, Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Medicine, Eisai Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets

(Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets Steven Richards , Investigator, Biomarker Expert, Novartis

